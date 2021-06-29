 
New Wave Media

June 29, 2021

TechnipFMC Wins Subsea Contract for Petrobras’ Búzios 6-9 Fields

Jonathan Landes, president, Subsea, at TechnipFMC (Photo: TechnipFMC)

Jonathan Landes, president, Subsea, at TechnipFMC (Photo: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC said on Tuesday it has been awarded a subsea contract by Petrobras for the Búzios 6-9 fields, located in the deepwater Santos basin offshore Brazil.

TechnipFMC, which called the award is "substantial", worth between $250 million and $500 million, will supply subsea trees with controls, electrical and hydraulic distribution units, topside systems, and installation and intervention support services with rental tooling for deployment in 2,000 meters water depth. Delivery is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023.

Jonathan Landes, president, Subsea, at TechnipFMC, said, “The Búzios 6-9 fields are major developments in Brazil, and we are very honored to support Petrobras in this subsea project, which further strengthens our long-term partnership. This contract demonstrates TechnipFMC’s unique ability to deliver comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ needs and leverages our expertise in the pre-salt field.

“Sustainability will be at the core of our project delivery. All of the subsea trees will be manufactured at our facilities in Brazil, which are powered entirely from renewable energy sources.

“This contract arrives only weeks after achieving our recent milestone of manufacturing and delivering 700 trees in-country – a further testament to our long-term commitment in Brazil, where local content makes up over 97 percent of our workforce.”

Related News

The €3.7m UMACK Project will also now benefit from the University’s experimental and physical testingfacilities, developed as part of the Scottish Marine and Renewable Test Centre(SMART). Photo courtesy UMACK

'Vibro-Installed' Anchor Concept gets support from U. of Dundee

A marine mooring and anchoring project aiming to improve the operation efficiency of ocean energy devices is recruiting support…

MTR100: The Application for MTR's Awards Edition is Open

The application for the 16th Annual MTR100 – Marine Technology Reporter’s annual ranking of top 100 people, companies, technologies…

A scientist surveys a coral reef on the Khaled bin Sultan Living Ocean Foundation's Global Reef Expedition. Copyright KSLOF/Ken Marks

NASA, KSLOF Partner to Fast-track Coral Reef Mapping

Coral reefs are in crisis. Corals are an ancient life form and, because of the reefs that they build, the survival of countless…

Siemens Energy’s DigiTRON connector provides electrical and fiber-optic connector systems for subsea power and communications.

OneSubsea Taps Siemens Energy for Bacalhau Subsea Sensors, Connectors

Schlumberger's OneSubsea has ordered a turnkey package from Siemens Energy for the Bacalhau field development project in…

Steve Olmos (Photo: Harvey Gulf)

Harvey Gulf Hires Olmos as EVP Subsea Installations

Harvey Gulf International Marine announced that Steve Olmos has been brought on board to manage and continue to grow Harvey…

Military Sealift Command’s oceanographic survey ship USNS Maury (T-AGS 66) (Photo: Bill Mesta / U.S. Navy)

Halter Marine Awarded Contract for T-AGS 67

Pascagoula, Miss. shipbuilder Halter Marine has been awarded a $149,053,160 fixed-price-incentive (firm target) modification…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SmartBay Ireland

SmartBay Ireland manages Ireland’s National Test and Demonstration Platform for the development of innovative products and services for the global maritime sector. This includes the collection of marine data for national and international R&D communities and the trial…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Rutgers University Uses Slocum Glider for Ocean Acidification Study

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

DOCKMASTER - ALABAMA SHIPYARD

● Alabama Shipyard

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Adjunct Auxiliary Machines Instructor

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzard Bay, MA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2021 - Hydrographic Survey Sonar

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news