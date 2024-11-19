Teledyne Cable Solutions Receives 'Blue Thumb' Award

Teledyne Cable Solutions (TCS), a part of Teledyne Interconnect Solutions, has been the recipient of the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 Dallas Water Utilities Blue Thumb Award from City of Dallas, an award is bestowed upon organizations that meet all local and federal pretreatment requirements in reporting and monitoring.

John Condon, EHS Manager, and Ted Fidler, Maintenance Mechanic, received the award on behalf of TCS at a ceremony on November 14.

“Everyone here are early adopters, you chose to keep your water clean even before there were regulations mandating compliance,” said a representative of City of Dallas at the ceremony.

Teledyne Cable Solutions uses contact and non-contact cooling water in its manufacturing processes. TCS has permit from City of Dallas to discharge industrial wastewater into the sanitary sewer. TCS has received the award for staying within categorical discharge limitations. To ensure compliance with City regulations, TCS takes educational steps with all employees that interact with the cooling water, does regular preventative maintenance of the equipment, and ensures proper use and storage of chemicals so that it doesn’t mix with the water. TCS has also invested in new or upgraded equipment, including water tank, pump, and filtration systems.

George Andersen, VP, Teledyne Interconnect, says, “We’re very happy to have received this award. It reinforces our reputation as good corporate citizens, and credit goes to our team for carrying out their responsibilities perfectly”.



