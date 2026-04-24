Teledyne Expands Iceland Facility, Boosts AUV Output and UK Supplier Collaboration

Teledyne Marine has further expanded its Teledyne Gavia manufacturing facility in Iceland, increasing output of autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) systems while strengthening collaboration with UK‑based suppliers.

Located at Vesturvör 29 in Kópavogur, the facility now occupies the full 5,200 m² building after Teledyne acquired the remaining space. The added floor space expands engineering, manufacturing, support, and operations to facilitate higher build rates and a smoother production flow.

The expansion supports growing demand for Gavia AUV systems in defense, security, and commercial markets and provides headroom to meet long‑term program needs.

Teledyne Gavia is also expanding production with a network of UK‑based suppliers to increase volume, improve supply resilience, and meet regional sourcing expectations—especially for UK and European defense programs. This includes a strategic collaboration with M Subs and BMT, and the addition of UK based suppliers, for Teledyne AUVs. Teledyne Gavia also operates a dedicated service facility in Fareham and has a new support facility opening Q2 in Plymouth to support Royal Navy users.

The expansion reflects Teledyne Gavia’s long‑term investment in Iceland as a center of excellence for AUV design and manufacturing. Additional upgrades are planned to modernize the site, support workforce growth, and improve production readiness as demand for Gavia, Osprey and SeaRaptor AUV systems increases.