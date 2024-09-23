Tuesday, September 24, 2024
 
Teledyne RD Instruments Debuts Workhorse Proteus ADCP

Teledyne RD Instruments (RDI) introduced the Workhorse Proteus, the latest and most technologically advanced edition of its Workhorse ADCP’s. RDI developed the industry’s first commercially available ADCP in 1982.

With the processing horsepower to simultaneously sample at multiple spatial and temporal scales, Proteus can unlock a new understanding of waves, turbulence, and the changing currents below the surface. Its technical advantages deliver the most data possible with a single instrument. 

Its features include the Proteus Advanced Doppler Sonar Platform (ADSP) - the most advanced Doppler processing platform; Catalyst Processor for fast processing; new RDI AHRS and dynamic bin mapping; elegant planning software; five beams for direct measurement of ocean’s vertical velocity; versatile deployment options; robust, repeatable broadband techniques; and multiple communication options.

Image courtesy Teledyne RD Instruments (RDI)

