Teledyne RD Instruments Expands Its Sales Network in China

Teledyne RD Instruments (TRDI), a San Diego-based manufacturer of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPs) and Doppler Velocity Logs (DVLs) for offshore, academic and defense applications, announced a restructure of its distribution network in China to improve service for local customers.

TRDI said it has expanded its existing relationship with Xiamen Lawlink Development Co., Ltd., located in Xiamen, China. Xiamen Lawlink will now distribute TRDI’s full line of ADCPs for water resources applications. To maximize its reach, the company will continue to work with five existing regional representatives: Guangzhou Hestoon Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., Yellow River Hydro Science Co., Ltd., Jiangsu NAIWCH Co., Ltd., Nanjing Hengshui Technology Co., Ltd., and Wuhan Long Ya Technologies Co., Ltd.

In addition, TRDI has appointed Anda Strong as a new distributor for their Marine Measurement ADCP product line. Anda Strong, located in Beijing China is a long established distributor for TRDI’s sister company, Teledyne RESON, and has over 10 years of experience with the sales and service of coastal, deep water and vessel mounted ADCPs.

The TRDI office in Shanghai will continue to support and work closely with Xiamen Lawlink, Anda Strong and the regional distributors to maintain and grow the market in both the Water Resource and Marine Measurement markets in China, the company said.

Stephen Apsey, Teledyne RDI’s General Manager, said, “We are pleased to be represented by such professional local organizations, and believe our local customers are in very good hands. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our position and support for customers in this region.”