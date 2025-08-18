 
Teledyne RD Instruments, Aqua Vision Secure Long-Term ADCP Contract

Teledyne RD Instruments, a division of Teledyne Marine, in partnership with Aqua Vision, has secured a 10-year + 5 optional contract with Rijkswaterstaat for the delivery and maintenance of vertical ADCPs. Over the course of the agreement, more than 80 Teledyne RD Instruments WorkHorse II ADCPs, known for their reliability, quality, and future-proof design, will be supplied to support Rijkswaterstaat’s water monitoring programs across the Netherlands.

The project officially kicked off on July 31 in Delft, the Netherlands, with the delivery of the first WorkHorse II ADCPs and battery packs, marking a milestone after extensive groundwork and collaboration.

“Delivering the first units by hand after years of preparation and discussions was a truly rewarding moment,” said Arjan Rietveld, Sales Manager, Imaging & Instruments at Teledyne Marine. “Seeing the enthusiasm of the users who will work with this equipment was the highlight. We’re proud that Rijkswaterstaat chose our robust and trusted WorkHorse II. We couldn’t have done it without the strong collaboration and support from Aqua Vision.”

