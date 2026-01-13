Tuesday, January 13, 2026
 
New Wave Media

January 13, 2026

Teledyne Marine Awarded ISS Agreements from the Royal Navy

© Teledyne Marine

© Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine announced the recent award of In Service Support agreements (ISS) for Slocum gliders and Gavia AUVs from the Royal Navy. The ISS agreements facilitate UK service, repair and operational support of Teledyne unmanned systems currently in use by the Royal Navy and ensure quicker maintenance turnaround times and high operational availability of those systems.

The ISS agreements provide enhanced maintenance coverage for Slocum gliders and APEX floats used by the Plymouth based METOC Information Warfare Group (MIWG), Gavia AUVs used by the Hydrographic Exploitation Group (HXG), and the Gavia systems with the Portsmouth based Mine Threat Exploitation Group (MTXG). 

To support these ISS agreements and the RN installed base, Teledyne Marine has invested in additional UK maintenance and field support staff located in Fareham and Plymouth and opened a repair and support facility in Fareham co-located with Raymarine. Furthermore, a Plymouth facility is being added with a planned opening in Q1 of 2026 to better support His Majesty’s Naval Base (HMNB) Devonport’s Teledyne unmanned systems users and for engagement with the National Centre for Marine Autonomy.

Related News

NemoSens. © RTsys

The French Hydrographic & Oceanographic Service Orders New Maritime Drone

Following a seven-month bidding process, the French Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service (Shom) placed an order at the…

© SUBCO

Subco Announces Milestones for SMAP, Capacity Expansions Across Australia

SUBCO announced a major construction and service update on transcontinental subsea hypercable SMAP, alongside a series of…

Source: MBARI

MBARI ROV Completes First Mission from New Research Vessel

The ROV Doc Ricketts has completed its first science mission from the new Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI)…

Credit: Nokia

The Impact of AI Traffic on Subsea Fiber Networks

Fiber optic networks provide the connectivity ubiquitous to modern society, enabling financial transactions, business critical traffic…

© HII

HII Marks Oklahoma Submarine Construction Milestone at Newport News Shipbuilding

HII announced that its Newport News Shipbuilding division has reached a significant construction milestone for Virginia-class…

Albatross chick with satellite tag. Credit: Kath Walker, Graeme Elliott

Study Identifies "Collision Map" For Birds, Boats to Support Conservation Efforts

Every year, thousands of seabirds die as unintended victims of commercial fishing – caught on hooks or becoming tangled in…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

AI Speeds Rubbish Detection
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news