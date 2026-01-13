Teledyne Marine Awarded ISS Agreements from the Royal Navy

Teledyne Marine announced the recent award of In Service Support agreements (ISS) for Slocum gliders and Gavia AUVs from the Royal Navy. The ISS agreements facilitate UK service, repair and operational support of Teledyne unmanned systems currently in use by the Royal Navy and ensure quicker maintenance turnaround times and high operational availability of those systems.

The ISS agreements provide enhanced maintenance coverage for Slocum gliders and APEX floats used by the Plymouth based METOC Information Warfare Group (MIWG), Gavia AUVs used by the Hydrographic Exploitation Group (HXG), and the Gavia systems with the Portsmouth based Mine Threat Exploitation Group (MTXG).

To support these ISS agreements and the RN installed base, Teledyne Marine has invested in additional UK maintenance and field support staff located in Fareham and Plymouth and opened a repair and support facility in Fareham co-located with Raymarine. Furthermore, a Plymouth facility is being added with a planned opening in Q1 of 2026 to better support His Majesty’s Naval Base (HMNB) Devonport’s Teledyne unmanned systems users and for engagement with the National Centre for Marine Autonomy.