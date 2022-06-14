Teledyne Marine to Host First In-Person Tech Workshop since 2019

Teledyne Marine will host its first in-person workshop since 2019. This two-day event, branded as their “Teledyne Marine Workshop – Tech on the Lakes”, will take place on September 27-28, 2022 and will be co-hosted by Northwestern Michigan College's Marine Center, located in Traverse City on Lake Michigan.

Teledyne Marine’s topic crew will provide technical and application training, as well as on-water demonstrations of an array of products from their vehicles, instruments, and imaging groups. Particular focus will be paid to inland water applications; however, presentations and technologies will be equally applicable to ocean-going applications.

This workshop coincides with Lakebed 2030, which takes place September 29-30, allowing visitors to leverage their week by attending both highly relevant workshops hosted at the same location.