Wednesday, October 2, 2024
 
New Wave Media

October 2, 2024

Teledyne Marine Launches Intrepid – A GNSS/Inertial Navigation System

-Teledyne Marine introduces the Intrepid, a GNSS/Inertial Navigation System. Image courtesy Teledyne Marine

-Teledyne Marine introduces the Intrepid, a GNSS/Inertial Navigation System. Image courtesy Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine introduces the Intrepid, a GNSS/Inertial Navigation System. 

The system is integrated with the SeaBat T20-ASV processor and comprises a compact inertial measurement unit (IMU) and two GNSS antennas, delivering reliable and precise positioning.

With the Intrepid on board, no manual interfacing between sensors is required, as the system automatically streams data to third-party software. This eliminates the need for manual sensor interfacing and reduces downtime.

The centralized system aims to streamline firmware and software updates, providing users with effortless access to the latest features and enhancements. The new Intrepid GNSS/Inertial Navigation System combines immediate feedback with the consistent and precise results of the SeaBat T20-ASV, delivering a seamless mapping experience.

The Intrepid GNSS/INS benefits all users in marine surveying applications by providing the precise navigation necessary for operational efficiency. Due to its intuitive design, it is easy to configure and monitor, allowing even entry-level operators to quickly set up the system and receive immediate feedback on navigational status.


“Teledyne Marine’s Intrepid GNSS/INS is the next step in our line of INS products with a combined GNSS/INS system. What we have done is to integrate the SeaBat Sonar software and the Intrepid software into one software program, making it simple and easy to use for the operators,” said Pim Kuus, Senior Hydrographer and Product Manager Instruments & Imaging at Teledyne Marine.

Related News

(Credit: OPT)

OPT Teams Up with Brazilin Institute for Autonomous Ocean Developments

Ocean Power Technologies Signs (OPT) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Brazil’s SENAI to advance autonomous…

Image courtesy Teledyne

MacArtney Asia Named Regional Reseller for Select Teledyne Products

Singapore-based MacArtney Asia was appointed regional reseller for Teledyne RD Instruments’ Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers…

Image courtesy Fugro

Fugro Floating Lidar Gets Classification Nod

Classification society DNV completed the first-ever verification of a stage 3 floating LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) unit in Latin America…

Wind Hammer (Credit: MENCK)

Acteon’s MENCK Launches Wind Hammer Pile-Driving Tech for Offshore Wind (Video)

MENCK, a brand in marine energy and infrastructure services company Acteon, has introduced its latest innovation - the MHU…

Image courtesy Kraken Robotics

Meet the CTO: David Shea, Kraken Robotics

Since its founding in 2012, Kraken Robotics has operated by the succinct motto: “Innovate or Die.” Fast forward to 2024,…

(Photo: Italian Coast Guard)

Divers Recover Video Equipment from Mike Lynch’s Sunken Yacht

Italian Navy divers have recovered video surveillance equipment from the superyacht that sank off Sicily last month, killing…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Podcast: Deep Dive
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● NOAA

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news