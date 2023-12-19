Wednesday, December 20, 2023
 
Teledyne Marine Opens AUV Service Center in Poland

Teledyne Marine announced the opening of a Service Center for Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) in Poland, established in partnership with Enamor Ltd. to provide support and services to customers in Poland and mainland Europe.

Enamor Ltd, based in Gdynia, Poland, is a research and production company focused on cutting-edge technology projects in navigation, communication, hydrography and automation. Its collaboration with Teledyne Gavia spans over a decade since the initial delivery of Gavia AUVs for the Polish Navy EOD divers in 2012 and subsequent Gavia deliveries including for the Kormoran class MCMVs.

In the first half of 2023, Enamor's engineers and technicians underwent rigorous training at Teledyne Gavia to perform AUV maintenance routines in Poland. As a result, Enamor has now been officially appointed as a regional Service Center for AUVs in Europe, a testament to their dedication to quality service and support.

Teledyne Gavia's AUVs, known for their low logistics modular design, can be rapidly transported and maintained, increasing operational availability and reliability. This versatility allows AUVs to be configured for various missions, including mine countermeasures (MCM), search & salvage, hydrographic survey, and critical underwater infrastructure inspections.

Maciej Rek, CEO of Enamor, said, "Teledyne Gavia and Enamor have a strong and successful working relationship that spans over a decade. With Teledyne Gavia’s continued support and innovation, as well as Enamor’s commitment to quality service and support provided to the Polish MOD, the Polish MOD will be using Gavia AUVs for years to come.”

“We are excited about this continued collaboration with Enamor and look forward to providing excellent service and support to AUV operators in Europe. The opening of this Service Center is a significant milestone in our efforts to meet the diverse needs of our customers and further strengthen our presence in the region,” said Stefan Reynisson, Vice President & General Manager of Teledyne Gavia.

The Ocean Robot Revolution: Reviewing the Latest in Marine Autonomy Tech
