Teledyne Marine Adds iOne Resources as Philippines Distributor

(Photo: Teledyne Marine)

(Photo: Teledyne Marine)

Marine scientific instrumentation and solutions company Teledyne Marine announced it has tapped iOne Resources Inc. as its new official distributor in the Philippines.

iOne Resources Inc. will represent several key Teledyne Marine brands, including RESON, PDS, ODOM Hydrographic, Bowtech, Gavia, Oceanscience, RD Instruments, TSS and BlueView. The company will provide sales and support for the following Teledyne Marine product lines:

  • High-resolution multibeam sonar systems for hydrographic and oceanographic surveys.
  • Data acquisition and post-processing software for a wide range of marine applications.
  • Single-beam echo sounders designed for bathymetric data collection.
  • Motion and inertial sensors for marine navigation, subsea positioning, and dynamic monitoring.
  • Compact, high-resolution sonar solutions for imaging and measurement in underwater environments.
  • Underwater cameras, lighting, and vision systems for ROV and diving applications.
  • Autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) designed for survey and monitoring missions.
  • Platforms for environmental monitoring and marine data collection, including unmanned surface vessels.
  • Acoustic Doppler products for oceanographic research and current profiling.

"This exciting partnership between iOne Resources Inc. and Teledyne Marine marks a pivotal step towards leveraging cutting-edge technology to explore, monitor, and protect the rich marine ecosystems of the Philippines. Together, we are committed to safeguarding our seas and unlocking the full potential of our ocean resources for future generations," said Alberto Catangui, CEO, iOne Resources Inc.

