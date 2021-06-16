 
June 16, 2021

Teledyne Marine Supplies RTsys with DVLs, Sonar

Teledyne Marine supplied 10 RDI Pathfinder Doppler Velocity Logs and five BlueView M900-2250-130 imaging sonars to specialist of Acoustics and Drones to RTsys, a move that RTsys says confirms its growth in the MCM, ASW and AUV markets.

