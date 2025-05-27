 
New Wave Media

May 27, 2025

EU-Funded Cleanup Targets Marine Litter in Greek Island Marine Park

Copyright Tom/AdobeStock

Copyright Tom/AdobeStock

Off the coast of Alonissos in Greece’s eastern Aegean Sea, volunteer divers recently took part in an EU-funded seabed cleanup, retrieving discarded plastic bottles, rusting chains, and even an old tire from the waters of one of Europe’s most prized marine ecosystems.

The cleanup, focused around Alonissos and its surrounding marine park — the largest protected marine area in Europe — is part of a wider initiative to safeguard biodiversity in the Mediterranean. Though the debris removed represents just a fraction of the tens of thousands of tons of waste that pollute the sea annually, organizers say every bit helps.

Established in the early 1990s, the Alonissos Marine Park serves as a critical sanctuary for over 300 fish species, dolphins, sea turtles, and one of the planet’s last remaining colonies of endangered Monk seals. Its ecological significance has galvanized both residents and tourists.

“The main litter problem was found around the port of Votsi, where most of the tourism and fishing activity happens,” said Theodora Francis, a 31-year-old diver who participated in the two-day initiative. “But awareness here is high — and that’s encouraging.”

The Greek government is stepping up its commitment to marine conservation, announcing plans for two additional marine parks in the Aegean and Ionian Seas as part of a broader €780 million environmental strategy. Greece has pledged to expand marine protected areas to cover 30% of its territorial waters by 2030 and submitted detailed plans to the EU outlining sustainable frameworks for tourism, fishing, and offshore development.

George Sarelakos, president of Aegean Rebreath, the nonprofit behind the cleanup, emphasized the importance of grassroots engagement. “We believe deeply in individual responsibility,” he said. “People everywhere have the power to make change.”

Francis agrees. “Alonissos could be a model for marine protection. If every island showed this level of care, our seas would be in much better shape.”

(Reuters + Staff)

Related News

© Fugro

Jacobs Chooses Fugro to Conduct Investigation for New US Infrastructure on Wake Island

Fugro has been chosen by Jacobs to conduct a nearshore site investigation on Wake Island, a remote US territory located in…

© NUWC

MIT's Dr. Phil Budden Shares Innovation Research with NUWC Division Newport Workforce

Dr. Phil Budden, a senior lecturer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Sloan School of Management, delivered…

Abigail Robinson, Vice President of Sustainability. © ECOsubsea

ECOsubsea: Closed-Loop Hull Cleaning Is a Regulatory Imperative

The shipping industry faces mounting regulatory pressure to mitigate the transfer of invasive species via hull biofouling.

Source: Australian Antarctic Division

RSV Nuyina Completes Dedicated Marine Science Voyage for the Australian Antarctic Program

The RSV Nuyina, operated by Serco, has returned safely to Hobart after a 9-week dedicated marine science voyage to the Denman Glacier…

Source: NOAA Fisheries

Endangered Gulf of Mexico Whale Threatened by Oil and Gas Vessel Strikes

The Trump administration published a long-awaited environmental assessment on Tuesday that found that vessel strikes related…

© NUWC

NUWC Division Newport-Sponsored Robotics Team Finishes Among Top Alliances at World Competition

Team 78 AIR STRIKE, a Rhode Island-based FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) high school robotics team, sponsored by the Naval…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Dr. Dawn Wright: Mapping the Deep and Charting New Frontiers
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news