EU-Funded Cleanup Targets Marine Litter in Greek Island Marine Park

Off the coast of Alonissos in Greece’s eastern Aegean Sea, volunteer divers recently took part in an EU-funded seabed cleanup, retrieving discarded plastic bottles, rusting chains, and even an old tire from the waters of one of Europe’s most prized marine ecosystems.



The cleanup, focused around Alonissos and its surrounding marine park — the largest protected marine area in Europe — is part of a wider initiative to safeguard biodiversity in the Mediterranean. Though the debris removed represents just a fraction of the tens of thousands of tons of waste that pollute the sea annually, organizers say every bit helps.



Established in the early 1990s, the Alonissos Marine Park serves as a critical sanctuary for over 300 fish species, dolphins, sea turtles, and one of the planet’s last remaining colonies of endangered Monk seals. Its ecological significance has galvanized both residents and tourists.



“The main litter problem was found around the port of Votsi, where most of the tourism and fishing activity happens,” said Theodora Francis, a 31-year-old diver who participated in the two-day initiative. “But awareness here is high — and that’s encouraging.”



The Greek government is stepping up its commitment to marine conservation, announcing plans for two additional marine parks in the Aegean and Ionian Seas as part of a broader €780 million environmental strategy. Greece has pledged to expand marine protected areas to cover 30% of its territorial waters by 2030 and submitted detailed plans to the EU outlining sustainable frameworks for tourism, fishing, and offshore development.



George Sarelakos, president of Aegean Rebreath, the nonprofit behind the cleanup, emphasized the importance of grassroots engagement. “We believe deeply in individual responsibility,” he said. “People everywhere have the power to make change.”



Francis agrees. “Alonissos could be a model for marine protection. If every island showed this level of care, our seas would be in much better shape.”

