 
New Wave Media

May 21, 2025

NOIA Statement Regarding New US Biological Opinion

© NOIA

© NOIA

The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) issued the following statement from President Erik Milito in response to the release of the revised Gulf of America Biological Opinion by the Trump administration:

“We appreciate the Trump administration’s timely efforts to improve a Biological Opinion that was originally developed through a flawed, opaque process. Their willingness to revisit and revise the document reflects a strong commitment to restoring scientific rigor and regulatory balance.

“As we continue reviewing the new opinion, we are concerned by the inclusion of a jeopardy finding for the Rice’s whale. That determination appears inconsistent with the best available science and triggers unnecessary regulatory uncertainty.

“The Gulf of America stands as one of the world’s most environmentally responsible and economically critical offshore energy hubs. It supports hundreds of thousands of American jobs, generates billions in vital revenue that funds conservation and coastal restoration efforts, and produces some of the lowest-carbon intensity oil globally. Far from being in conflict, environmental stewardship and energy production are deeply interconnected—and the Gulf demonstrates this every single day.

“An effective Biological Opinion must serve as a foundation to build upon—not an endpoint—as we pursue policies that reflect the reality on the water each and every day. NOIA will continue working with the administration and Congress to ensure policies are grounded in science, transparent in process, and aligned with America’s offshore energy and environmental leadership.”

Related News

Teledyne Marine, in collaboration with Teledyne Geospatial, will participate in the SeaSEC Challenge 2025. © Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine to Participate in the SeaSEC Challenge 2025

Teledyne Marine, in collaboration with Teledyne Geospatial, will participate in the SeaSEC Challenge 2025 (SCW25), a maritime…

© NUWC

NUWC Division Newport-Sponsored Robotics Team Finishes Among Top Alliances at World Competition

Team 78 AIR STRIKE, a Rhode Island-based FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) high school robotics team, sponsored by the Naval…

Scientists at the UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) in Liverpool have used satellite data to create a unique insight into the iconic Mersey River that will help port operators be smarter about managing complex navigation channels. Credit: NOC

Satellites Help NOC Track Tidal Change for Safer Port Operations

Scientists at the UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) in Liverpool have used satellite data to create insight into the…

In this episode, host Kathy A. Smith talks with Professor Richards about ship abandonment, ship graveyards, and how the next generation of maritime archaeologists are emerging as multi-disciplinary scholars with a variety of career options. Credit: Kathy A. Smith

Fascinated by Shipwrecks Podcast Episode 10: Where Do Ships Go When They Die?

Mallows Bay, located on the Potomac River in Maryland, is not only a shipwreck site filled with decades of maritime cultural heritage…

CXI Announces First-ever Conference Program

May, Brighton - Cruise Xperience Innovation Summit (CXI) has released its first ever schedule of content, sponsored by Journey.

© Montri / Adobe Stock

A New Approach to Studying the Air-Sea Flux

A group of over 50 researchers have made the case for a new permanent unmanned surface vessel (USV) network to complement…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Quantum Advantage
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news