March 4, 2025

Teledyne Marine Unveils Multiple New Product launches at Ocean Business

Image courtesy Teledyne Marine

Image courtesy Teledyne Marine

Meet Teledyne Marine at stand no T7 and for dockside demos at HS 02

Ocean Business (National Oceanography Centre in Southampton, UK, from April 8–10, 2025) is the launch venue for an exciting range of brand new products from Teledyne Marine.  Visitors to Teledyne Marine’s stands in the exhibition hall and dockside will have the opportunity to explore its newest product launches and trusted industry solutions, including:

  • New Exclusive Product Launch -  A highlight of Teledyne Marine’s presence at Ocean Business will be the unveiling of a groundbreaking new product on April 8 at 4 PM at Stand T7. Attendees are invited to join this special event, enjoy refreshments, and be among the first to witness the latest addition to Teledyne Marine’s extensive portfolio.
  • New Workhorse Proteus – Making its European debut, this evolution of the original Workhorse ADCP by Teledyne RD Instruments, provides ultimate flexibility and delivers unparalleled data on currents, turbulence, and particle distribution in the marine environment.
  • Show debut – Intrepid System – Designed for unmanned surface survey vessels, this new GNSS/Inertial Navigation System integrates with the SeaBat T20-ASV processor for precise positioning. Available for hands-on experience at Ocean Business on Teledyne Marine’s demo boats.
  • New SeaBat T51-S –  launching at Ocean Business, this latest enhancement of the respected SeaBat T51 offers improved depth capability up to 6000m while maintaining data reliability and hands-free operation.
  • New Valeport pH Sensor – A game-changing, highly accurate, and robust pH sensor from Teledyne Valeport will launch at Ocean Business 2025.
  • New BlueStreamX2 – the cutting-edge upgrade for the Benthos modem families, as well as UTS topside systems, which doubles the data rate for Benthos Acoustic Modems (WideBand C frequency) to 4800bits per second, will also be introduced at Ocean Business 2025.

Live Demonstrations at Dockside HS 02

Teledyne Marine will conduct live on-water and dockside demonstrations, offering attendees a firsthand look at the capabilities of its cutting-edge marine technologies.


  • On-Water Demonstrations – Experience the advanced functionality of the SeaBat T51-R multibeam echosounder and Lidar system aboard the CRC VOYAGER, showcasing features like Vertical Detection Mode for superior quay wall/multi-path rich survey data collection.
  • Dockside Demonstrations – Visitors can explore live the precision capabilities of Teledyne’s SeaBat sonars on various marine vehicles at HS 02 throughout the event.

Click here to book Teledyne Marine on-water demo sessions.


Post Resume
