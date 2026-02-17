Tuesday, February 17, 2026
 
New Wave Media

February 17, 2026

Teledyne Valeport Sponsors UK River Conservation Charity

  • © Teledyne Valeport
  • © Teledyne Valeport
  • © Teledyne Valeport © Teledyne Valeport
  • © Teledyne Valeport © Teledyne Valeport

Teledyne Valeport has announced a year-long sponsorship of UK-registered charity Westcountry Rivers Trust (WRT), which protects, conserves, and restores rivers across the South West.

The funding, from the manufacturer of oceanographic and hydrographic instruments, will be used to deliver educational workshops, field-based conservation sessions, and career-focused engagement opportunities in the environmental sector.

Building on more than five decades in environmental measurement, Teledyne Valeport has a track record of supporting marine conservation initiatives, including long-term involvement in local seagrass and coastal habitat restoration programs. 

The sponsorship program will focus on education and engagement, giving young people practical skills and inspiring future careers in the environmental sector. Key initiatives include:

  • Increased focus on green careers – attendance at career events during the 2025/26 academic year to highlight pathways into the environmental sector. Practical environmental skills sessions will also be set up for young people in Devon and Cornwall. 
  • Rollout of CSI Youth Program – educational workshops and training focussing on water quality monitoring, providing young people with the opportunity to participate in river-based practical sessions to gain hands-on experience in river conservation.
  • Regular attendance at community engagement events – the funding will allow WRT to participate in more community engagement events, such as community workshops and ‘Bio Blitzes’, connecting communities with their local rivers and highlighting the value in water quality monitoring.

Related News

A U.S. Navy Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft (GARC) maneuvers in the Atlantic Ocean during UNITAS 2025, the 66th iteration of the world’s longest-running multinational maritime exercise. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

New Year, New Gear: Threats, Modularity, and Agility to Drive Subsea Defense in 2026

The year 2025 will be remembered as one of accelerating technological evolution and mounting geopolitical strain in the maritime domain.

© isuaneye / Adobe Stock

US pushes Fisheries Tech at APEC Amid China Rivalry

The Trump administration is promoting artificial intelligence exports and maritime surveillance technology at Asia-Pacific…

Artificial Reef Installation Completed by Fugro Offshore Australia

Fugro has successfully installed an artificial reef off the coast of Dampier, Western Australia, on behalf of Woodside Energy and Recfishwest…

Transocean Barents semi-sub rig (Credit: Transocean)

Transocean-Valaris Tie-Up to Create $17B Offshore Drilling Major with 73 Rigs

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has agreed to acquire Valaris in an all-stock transaction valued at about $5.8 billion…

Vanguard (source: DEEP)

The Rise of the Aquanaut

The feeling of awe and planetary connection experienced by astronauts observing Earth from low space orbit is known as the “overview effect…

Source: Cornell University

Underwater 3D Printing of Concrete Ready for DARPA Assessment

Since it was invented in the 1980s, 3D printing has moved from the laboratory to the factory, the home and even outer space.Now…

Featured Companies

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Vessel Announcements
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news