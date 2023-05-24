OPT Adds Three Senior Directors to Help Drive Defense & Security Business

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) announced the addition of three seasoned industry veterans to its commercial team to help drive strategy and development in its defense and security business.

Joseph "Digger" DiGuardo joins OPT as Sr. Dir. US Gov. Strategy & Development. DiGuardo brings with him over 30 years of success delivering in-depth domain knowledge and mission understanding to provide solutions for the Department of Defense’s national security challenges. He possesses broad experience leading large, complex military organizations, developing senior leaders and warfighters, working with international partners, and designing strategies to further objectives. His extensive background in the Navy, including his role as Commander of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, will be invaluable in helping OPT expand its offerings to the defense and security markets.

Eric Musgrave will take on the role of Sr. Business Development Manager at OPT and will be focused primarily on cultivating relationships with the US Intelligence community and International Defense & Security. Musgrave is an accomplished military and business professional with over 25 years of building, managing, and leading diverse cross-functional teams to accomplish challenging initiatives and goals, often in difficult and dynamic environments. During his 25-year career with the US Army this included 21 years in officer ranks in over 13 different sectors.

Thomas Meurling has been appointed as Sr. Dir. International Defense & Security in Commercial. Meurling is a leading expert in sonar solutions for civilian and military applications, with a focus on mine hunting, anti-submarine warfare, waterside security, and hydrographic applications. He has a wealth of experience in operational and tactical analysis, defining functional and technical requirements, and evaluating specifications and proposals. Meurling's expertise will enable OPT to strengthen its position in the defense and security markets worldwide.

"We are thrilled to have Digger, Thomas, and Eric join our team," said Matt Burdyny, VP of Sales and Marketing at OPT. "Their backgrounds and expertise align perfectly with our focus on providing intelligent maritime solutions and services for defense and security customers. We are confident that their contributions will further enhance our ability to deliver innovative, cost-effective, and sustainable solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers."