March 29, 2023

Tidal Energy to Power Off-Grid Island in SE Asia

Image courtesy MPA of Singapore

A tidal-energy demonstration off the grid of Singapore will start generating power for the first time in South East Asia.

NYK is participating in the demonstration project, which is being conducted by Bluenergy Solutions, a marine renewable energy solution
provider, off Raffles Lighthouse on Satumu Island, about 14 kmfrom the main island of Singapore.

Tidal energy uses tidal currents, which are stable in volume and direction throughout the year, making them an extremely efficient renewable energy source, featuring a generated amount of power, that is easy to predict.

Credit: The Philippines Coast Guard

Philippines Finds Sunken Fuel Tanker 3 Weeks after Spill

A leaking fuel tanker that sank off the central Philippines three weeks ago has been found using an underwater robot from Japan…

(Photo: Loke Marine Minerals)

Norway's Loke Buys UK Deep-sea Mining Firm from Lockheed

Norway's Loke Marine Minerals has acquired deep-sea mining firm UK Seabed Resources (UKSR) from Lockheed Martin, the companies…

(Photo: Defense Australia)

Australia Outlines $245 Billion Nuclear Submarine Plan

Australia's nuclear-powered submarine program with the United States and Britain will cost up to A$368 billion ($245 billion)…

US, Australia to Unveil Submarine Pact to Counter China

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet leaders of Australia and Britain in San Diego on Monday to announce a way forward for…

US, Australia to Unveil Submarine Pact to Counter China

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet leaders of Australia and Britain in San Diego on Monday to announce a way forward for…

Illustration only ©Victor Ivin/AdobeStock

Philippines to Deploy Subsea ROV to Pinpoint Location of Stricken Tanker

Philippine authorities believe they have found the location of a tanker that sank off a central province last week, the environment…

© A_visual / Adobe Stock

Nations Secure UN Global High Seas Biodiversity Pact

Negotiators from more than 100 countries completed a U.N. treaty to protect the high seas on Saturday, a long-awaited step…

