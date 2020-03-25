 
New Wave Media

March 25, 2020

Tidal Power Firm gets Funding from Scottish Gov't

For illustration - Image by Atlantis

For illustration - Image by Atlantis

Tidal energy developer MeyGen Ltd has been awarded a £1.545 million grant from the Scottish Government's Saltire Tidal Energy Challenge Fund.

The proceeds will be used to develop a subsea tidal turbine connection hub for the next phase of development of the MeyGen tidal power array, the world's largest tidal stream power project, SIMEC Atlantis Energy, the parent company of MeyGen Ltd. said.

The MeyGen Phase 1A, located off the northern tip of Scotland, formally entered the 25-year operations phase in April 2018.

The Saltire Tidal Energy Fund is a £10 million fund supporting the commercial deployment of tidal energy generation in Scottish waters through driving innovation and a reduction in the cost of electricity generation.

The awarded funding will be used to design, procure, install, connect and commission the subsea hub and associated subsea connection infrastructure, which is a key enabler for future array phases, as it will deliver cost reductions in power production by connecting multiple turbines to a single export cable, Atlantis said.

"The technology leverages the innovative design of the Atlantis turbine wet mate connection system, which enables rapid and automatic connection and disconnection of power and communication infrastructure offshore without any intervention," it said.




 
Map by Atlantis

This grant award will prove the application and benefits of a subsea hub for the global tidal power industry. Once proven, the hub will be made available to project developers to help to achieve cost-competitive commercial deployment across the sector, Atlantis said.

As a result of the grant award, the Atlantis' Turbine and Engineering Services Division ("ATES") will be awarded a £2.4 million Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Contract ("EPC Contract") for delivery and installation of the subsea hub by the MeyGen project company on the MeyGen project site in the Pentland Firth, Scotland.  The subsea hub, which will be assembled and tested in Scotland, will be installed later this year (2020).

Tim Cornelius, CEO of Atlantis, commented: "We are very grateful and appreciative of the Scottish Government's continued support for tidal stream energy by awarding this grant to help fund MeyGen's ongoing expansion. The first of its kind globally, the new subsea hub represents a significant milestone in the cost reduction path that tidal power is currently on and also has exciting application in the floating offshore wind market.  

The subsea hub we have designed and developed is a key part of our overall cost reduction strategy for tidal power generation. This hub will also have direct application for other forms of marine energy such as floating offshore wind and wave energy. We are very proud to be taking the lead in realizing the full potential of our oceans' energy, delivering a cleaner energy future.

I would also like to personally thank our dedicated marine energy team for their hard work bringing this project to fruition. The next phase of MeyGen, which will supply ocean energy to a large data center to be built in Scotland, requires us to deliver cost-competitive energy to our future customers and the use of subsea hubs to reduce the number of export cables required to deliver this power from the 40 x 2MW turbines we plan to install is central to our plans. This is a wonderful development for the MeyGen project, our ATES division and the tidal power sector in the UK. "

communication infrastructureelectricityenergy
Email

Related News

© arrow/AdobeStock

Ransomware: The IT Danger on the Horizon

Two decades into the 21st century, we’re seeing a growing and pernicious threat to global information security: ransomware.

Morten Fon, President &amp; CEO, Jotun (left) and Geir Haaoy President &amp; CEO, Kongsberg (right). Image: Jotun

‘Hull Skate’ Your Way to Cleaner Hulls, Better Fuel Efficiency

When it come to ship efficiency and emission reduction, the next frontier is devising better means to keep hulls clean from…

RENDERING OF NEW VIKING SHIP: This rendering shows what the new Viking expedition ships will look like, including the hangar for launching small vessels. Credit: Viking

NOAA-Viking Public Private Partnership, a Win-win for Research

There was important cruise news in January: Viking – a premier European ocean and river cruise company - will offer two new…

(Photo: SCHOTTEL)

Research Vessel Atair to be Commissioned this Spring

A new liquefied natural gas (LNG) powered survey, wreck-search and research vessel built by German Naval Yards Kiel is currently…

Photo: Ocean Aero

Ocean Aero to Supply Vehicles for Homeland Security

Ocean Aero, Inc. announced it signed a multimillion-dollar agreement to deliver a variety of the company’s autonomous underwater…

Credit: Royal IHC

Global Marine Taps IHC for Normand Clipper Cable Lay Spread

Dutch offshore equipment and vessel builder Royal IHC has secured a contract with Global Marine Group to design and delivery…

Featured Companies

Teledyne DGO

Teledyne DGO specializes in “harsh environment” electrical interconnect systems, and designs, develops, and manufactures high reliability electrical connection solutions which are used to provide electrical power, controls, and RF and fiber optic communications…

Teledyne Impulse-PDM

Teledyne Impulse-PDM has more than 30 years experience in providing interconnect solutions for the toughest environments. The company is a leading worldwide provider of sophisticated electronic components, instruments and communications products for niche markets where performance…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Teledyne Marine Interconnect Solutions

Teledyne Marine Interconnect Solutions designs and manufactures high reliability electrical, fiber optic, and hybrid electro-optic connector solutions for the harshest environments and at any ocean depth. Our products employed in subsea instrumentation, sensors and control systems…

Teledyne BlueView

Teledyne BlueView is the leading provider of state-of-the-art compact acoustic underwater measurement and imaging solutions for defense, energy, civil engineering, transportation, and port security applications worldwide. BlueView’s advanced sonar systems have…

Marine Technology Reporter

Marine Technology Reporter (MTR) is the recognized authority for business news and information about the international marine technology and ocean science community. MTR provides unbiased opinions, news and updates to more then 25,000 BPA subscribers in print and online.

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Business Unit VP & General Manager and Marine Global Business Development

● Purcell International Group

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news