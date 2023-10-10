Wednesday, October 11, 2023
 
New Wave Media

October 10, 2023

Titan Submersible Debris and Human Remains Recovered from the Seafloor

Coast Guard marine safety engineers assigned to the Marine Safety Center, working for the Marine Board of Investigation for the Titan submersible case, conduct a survey of the aft titanium endcap from Titan in the North Atlantic Ocean October 1, 2023. The endcap was recently recovered from the seafloor and successfully transferred to a U.S. port for analysis. (Photo: U.S. National Transportation Safety Board)

Coast Guard marine safety engineers assigned to the Marine Safety Center, working for the Marine Board of Investigation for the Titan submersible case, conduct a survey of the aft titanium endcap from Titan in the North Atlantic Ocean October 1, 2023. The endcap was recently recovered from the seafloor and successfully transferred to a U.S. port for analysis. (Photo: U.S. National Transportation Safety Board)

The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday said its engineers recovered remaining debris and presumed human remains from the imploded Titan submersible in the North Atlantic.

The evidence recovered from the seafloor by marine safety engineers with the Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) was transferred to shore for analysis as part of ongoing investigations into the fatal incident.

In June, the Titan imploded while on a voyage to visit the wreck site of the famed sunken ocean liner Titanic, killing all five people on board. The deep-sea submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, was discovered in pieces on the seabed some 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic.

The Coast Guard said the recent salvage mission was conducted with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada under an existing agreement with U.S. Navy Supervisor of Salvage & Diving as a follow-up to initial recovery operations performed in the days following the loss.

The newly recovered evidence includes pieces of the lost submersible such as its aft titanium endcap, as well as presumed human remains that were carefully retrieved for examination by U.S. medical professionals, the Coast Guard said. All evidence was brought ashore at a U.S. port for cataloging and analysis.

The team of international investigative agencies will schedule a joint evidence review of the debris in an effort to determine next steps for forensic testing.

Meanwhile, the MBI will continue to conduct evidence analysis and witness interviews ahead of a public hearing about the tragedy. A hearing date has not been announced.

Related News

Image courtesy Harvest Technology Group Limited

Connecting the Dots: From Remote Operations to Full Autonomy

Realizing the full value of digital solutions far exceeds the capability of technology. The technology exists today to help…

Ocean Diagnostics’ Ascension is a portable marine microplastics and eDNA depth sampling instrument rated for 400-meter depths.

Ocean Diagnostics Unveils Ascension: A 'Cost-effective' Tech for Ocean Microplastics and eDNA Data Collection

Canadian firm Ocean Diagnostics has said it has developed cutting-edge technology called Ascension to simplify the ocean…

Credit: Taiwan President Website

VIDEO: Taiwan Reveals First Domestically Made Submarine in Defense Milestone

Taiwan unveiled its first domestically developed submarine on Thursday, a major step in a project aimed at strengthening…

SW Bell Credit: Shearwater GeoServices

AUV Specialist Argeo Partners Up With Marine Seismic Giant Shearwater GeoServices

Argeo, a provider of robotic and digital solutions for the ocean space, and Shearwater GeoServices, a global provider of…

MAPPING THE WORLD’S OCEANS is central to understanding what’s down there, to help better manage this diverse, fragile ecosystem. Photos courtesy SOI

SOI Steps Ahead on Ocean Mapping

With its new research vessel Falkor (too), Schmidt Ocean Institute (SOI) has ramped up its ability to map the ocean floor. Jyotika I. Virmani, Ph.D.

(Photo: XOCEAN)

NOAA Awards Contracts for Uncrewed Marine Systems Data Services

NOAA will continue to expand its use of uncrewed systems with the recent award of three Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

SOI Steps Ahead on Ocean Mapping
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news