 
New Wave Media

May 29, 2020

Ace Oil Tools Introduces Ace Splice Clamp

Credit: Ace Oil Tools

Credit: Ace Oil Tools

The oil and gas technology company Ace Oil Tools has launched its new Ace Splice Clamp to the completions market.

Allowing multiple lines to be spliced with a single clamp, the ASC is a ‘sub-less’ downhole product that protects the control lines during completion, the company said.

"Combining the functionality of a shrouded crimp clamp, for locking flatpacks, with a splice sub into one single product, the Ace Splice Clamp accepts a flat-pack control line assembly," Ace Oil Tools said.

According to the company, the design protects bare control lines and houses the splice blocks. 

"The splice blocks can be provided by different vendors installing monitoring devices or can be hydraulically operated. By attaching the ASC to the tubing or a pup joint, the Ace Splice Clamp provides the same reliability and functionality that is usually offered by subs," Ace Oil Tools added.

6-8 hours of rig time saved

"As the clamp is not threaded into the completion string, it can be manufactured from standard materials and does not require premium threads. No scrapping of unused back-up tools is required, resulting in substantial hardware cost savings.  It is estimated that 6-8 hours of rig time is saved per assembly using the ASC, compared to other options," the company claims.

The new Ace Splice Clamp has already been deployed for two Norwegian oil companies, where it was used on ‘advanced wells.'

"The ‘one design fits all approach’ of the ASC means that operators have the ability to utilize different vendors for the various products required, and can still utilise the ASC to house all combinations. The ASC can be installed onshore or offshore," the company said.

Espen Sørbø, CEO of Ace Oil Tools, commented: “Combining two tools into one, the Ace Splice Clamp will result in substantial cost savings for operators. As our first product designed for the completions market, we look forward to working with oil companies globally to bring a new approach that removes the need for subs and optimizes rig time efficiency.

The ASC can be used below tubing hangers on both subsea and dry trees, as well as above. It can also be deployed below the Annulus Safety Valve, Downhole Safety Valves, Interval Control Valves, packers and more.

oil and gas technologytechnology
Email

Related News

A new MIT-developed search-and-rescue algorithm identifies hidden “traps” in ocean waters. The method may help quickly identify regions where objects — and missing people — may have converged. Image courtesy of the researchers/http://news.mit.edu/

Tech Talk: Algorithm Aims to Assist Ocean Search and Rescue

Search & Rescue algorithm identify hidden “traps” in ocean waters, helping to more quickly identify regions where objects…

Image: Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa Launches 14MW Offshore Wind Turbine

Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa has unveiled a new SG 14-222 DD offshore Direct Drive wind turbine with 14-megawatt (MW)…

Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

One-on-One with Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

Hydroid, a familiar name in the Unmanned Underwater System defense market, was bought this year by Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII).

A broken container filled with furniture will be processed for salvage, recycling and waste onshore. (Photo: AMSA)

Australia Pressing Yang Ming to Pay for Container Cleanup

Dozens of containers lost from a ship at sea have been recovered off the coast of Australia as the country's maritime authority…

Image Credit: IOG

IOG Taps Subsea 7 for North Sea Project SURF

Offshore installation company Subsea 7 has won a contract by Independent Oil and Gas (IOG) to provide Subsea, Umbilicals…

Acteon Firms Take Part in Platform Installation Off Trinidad

Acteon Group subsidiaries MENCK and LM Handling have won a contract to support piling operations for a platform installation…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Optech

Optech is the world leader in high accuracy and productivity 3D lidar survey systems and workflows, and pioneered airborne bathymetric lidar systems. Leveraging decades of sensor development and bathymetric algorithm expertise, Optech leads the industry with CZMIL…
Sponsored

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news