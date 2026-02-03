Tuesday, February 3, 2026
 
TotalEnergies Hires Fugro for North Sea Offshore Wind Survey

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro has been awarded a contract to carry out geotechnical surveys for the NordSee Energies 1 offshore wind farm being developed by TotalEnergies in the German North Sea.

The surveys will assess seabed conditions at planned wind turbine locations and along inter-array cable routes, providing data to support the design of turbine foundations and associated infrastructure.

NordSee Energies 1, located at the N-12.1 site, has a planned capacity of 2 GW and is part of Germany’s offshore wind expansion program in the North Sea.

Fieldwork is under way around 170 kilometers off the German coast, with Fugro deploying five specialist vessels across an area of about 200 square kilometers. The campaign includes investigations at around 140 locations, reaching depths of up to 50 meters below the seabed.

Fugro is using its SEACALF Mk V seabed cone penetration testing system during the offshore works.

Following completion of offshore activities, laboratory testing will be carried out at Fugro facilities in Wallingford in the United Kingdom and Louvain in Belgium. The resulting geo-data will be delivered via Fugro’s VirGeo cloud-based platform and used to support foundation design and the installation and protection of inter-array cables.

“With a five-vessel program, this is one of the largest offshore wind investigations we’ve undertaken in Europe.

“By combining advanced technology with expert analysis, we’re ensuring TotalEnergies receives the foundation data needed to keep this project on schedule and support Europe’s clean energy ambitions,” said Remmelt de Jong, Fugro’s Regional Business Line Director for Marine Site Characterisation in Europe and Africa.

TotalEnergies was awarded offshore wind concessions by Germany’s Federal Network Agency in 2023, 2024 and 2025 for four wind farms in the North and Baltic Seas. The company is also participating in two offshore wind projects with RWE, bringing its awarded offshore wind pipeline to a total capacity of 7.5 GW.

