 
New Wave Media

July 26, 2022

Dogs Trained to Detect Crude Oil on Gulf Coast Beaches

(Photo: Edgar De La Garza / Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi)

(Photo: Edgar De La Garza / Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi)

Man’s best friend has long earned its keep in service to humans when it comes to hunting, herding, providing protection, or assisting in searches.

Now, a few visionary researchers at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi are interested in training canines to sniff out crude oil on Texas beaches. Poppy, an English Springer Spaniel, and Bin, a German Shorthaired Pointer, are part of the university’s new Oil Detection Canine study.

At the Center for Coastal Studies (CCS), housed within the College of Science and Engineering at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, a team is currently focused on training Bin to differentiate between naturally occurring weathered oil (tar balls) and fresher crude oils (example: oil spills) up to three feet below the sand. As the control canine, Poppy is taught to detect any occurrence of oil. Poppy is handled by Paul Bunker of Chiron K9 while Bin is handled by citizen scientist Mike Price who adopted the dog from Chiron K9.

“Canines are extremely precise and can detect very small quantities of oil in austere conditions,” said Aaron Baxter, CCS Research Specialist II and the principal investigator for the study. “They are fast, accurate, and cost-effective. They can be deployed via vehicles, planes, helicopters, and boats to survey locations.”

If the study is successful, it will provide the State of Texas with a novel tool to conduct oil surveys on beaches. Baxter says canines can cover large areas quickly and locate surface and buried oils better than any machine.

“There is no technology available at present that can replicate the efficiency and effectiveness of the canine,” he said. “A canine can process a 1-acre area in 3 minutes while a team of humans must dig pits every 10 meters to determine if there’s any oil.”

Baxter adds that while canines have been used for this type of work in other areas/environments, this study specifically investigates the ability for Oil Detection canines to be trained to only respond of fresh (spilled) oil and ignore any naturally occurring samples (tar balls) that wash up on Texas Gulf beaches. The program works under the guidance of the TAMU-CC Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee, which provides oversight and institutional reviews of research activities involving live vertebrates.  

“The dogs wear a ‘working dog’ vest, anti-sand goggles to protect the eyes from high wind situations, and paw pads to protect against hot sand,” Baxter said. “If the conditions are not fit for a person to work in, they are not fit for the dogs either. They are also trained using positive reinforcement, so they are given treats or toys when they perform well.”

Baxter said the idea for an oil detection study is based on the pioneering work of Bunker and Dr. Nathaniel Hall at Texas Tech University.

“Paul and Nathaniel have been working to train dogs to detect specific types of crude oil in a lab setting,” Baxter said. “Our project takes dogs out of the lab into the field.”

Additional project partners include Jay Tarkington of CCS, Ed Owens of Owens Coastal Consultants, TAMU-CC environmental science graduate student and National Spill Control School employee Erin Mueller ’21, ’22, and the Texas General Land Office, with the latter as a funding source.

Mueller, who hails from Round Rock, said she originally came to the Island University in fall 2017 with plans to study marine biology with the hope of one day working with dolphins. Her plans changed once she learned about the impact of oil spills on coastal ecosystems and she resolved to make a difference as an environmental science major. For this Oil Detection Canine project, Mueller focuses on facilitating communication between the dog handlers and researchers and also helps with shoreline profiling.

“Working with Bin and Poppy has been an amazing process,” Mueller said. “The dogs are drastically better at this job than humans are. It’s been very interesting to be involved in this innovative project.”

Baxter says the goal is to grow the number of oil detection canine teams throughout the State and the CCS is willing to train citizen scientist volunteers who can also act as “forever homes” to the dogs. Baxter says the four-week training process is time-intensive, but much of it can be completed virtually. However, the field training portion requires the team to be on the beach with the professional trainer to earn certification.

“The handler/dog team, once certified, can also assist in other spills/oiling events all over the world,” Baxter said.

To get details on how to become a handler in the study, contact Aaron Baxter at aaron.baxter@tamucc.edu.    

Related News

Credit: Saitec

Floating Wind: DemoSATH Floater Launched in Spain (VIDEO)

Spanish offshore engineering firm Saitec Offshore Technologies and renewables giant RWE on Wednesday marked the completion…

Credit: Cellula

Cellula Robotics to Build AUV to Measure Ships' Signatures

Canada-based subsea robotics systems firm Cellula Robotics has secured a contract through Innovative Solutions Canada's Testing…

Researchers developed a net to collect samples through a paddle surfboard. (Photo: Anna Sanchez-Vidal / University of Barcelona)

Surfing Scientists Hunt Microplastics Off Spanish Beaches

Mounted on paddle boards or kayaks with special trawling nets attached to them, scientists and volunteers crisscross the…

Photo by Jack Rowley

Leveraging Unmanned Surface Vessels to Enhance the Effectiveness of Port and Harbor Security

USVs can be a powerful force multiplier in keeping up with security operations in ports and harbors.When most people think of globalization…

UN DESA USG Liu Zhenmin addresses opening of UNOC (Photo: United Nations)

Ocean Treaty Overdue, UN Envoy Says

When COVID-19 lockdowns shut down much of the world, images of animals roaming city streets and dipping air pollution levels…

Image from Asso Group

Asso's Trenching Fleet to depend on Sonardyne for Underwater Guidance

Submarine cable installation and repair specialist Asso Group has chosen underwater vehicle guidance technology from Sonardyne…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

R-Systems Ltd.

R-Systems is Estonian software developer, processing spatial data since 1989. Since year 2000, Hydrographical Database Web System (HIS) has been developed in close cooperation with Estonian Maritime Administration. HIS enables spatial management of hydrographical survey data and fairsheet withdrawal.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Ocean News & Products

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Marine Welder

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Manns Harbor, NC, United States

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news