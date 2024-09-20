Friday, September 20, 2024
 
New Wave Media

September 20, 2024

Deep Trekker Leads $8M AI ROV Ship Modeling and Detection Project

Image courtesy Deep Trekker

Image courtesy Deep Trekker

Deep Trekker announced its participation in the AI ROV Ship Modeling and Detection Project, introduced September 12, 2024 at the ALL IN Conference.

This initiative, in collaboration with Canada’s Ocean Supercluster (OSC), Qii.AI, The Department of National Defence, Kongsberg Discovery Canada Limited, and ABS Global Canada, harnesses cutting-edge Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) technology integrated with advanced artificial intelligence to redefine ship hull inspections for greater precision and efficiency, setting a new standard in the industry.

“We are proud to announce the AI ROV Ship Modeling and Detection Project led by Deep Trekker together with partners across the country.” said Kendra MacDonald, CEO of Canada’s Ocean Supercluster. “By co-investing with the industry in the important advancement of AI in the ocean sector, we are also contributing to advancements in ship modeling and detection as well as increased safety, environmental protection, economic efficiency, and job creation.”

At the core of this project are Deep Trekker’s ROVs, designed with ultra high-resolution 4K cameras, multibeam imaging sonar, and robust sensor arrays, which allow for detailed and accurate data collection in real time.

Inspection results will be consolidated into a detailed data dashboard, which includes 3D models, video, sonar clips, and high-resolution images, offering a thorough assessment tool by providing inspectors and engineers with a comprehensive visualization of the hull's condition.


Image courtesy Deep Trekker 


“This project represents a significant leap in our ROVcapabilities,” said Sam Macdonald, President of Deep Trekker. “Our vehicles are  engineered to perform in the harshest maritime environments, and by integrating AI, we can now provide highly detailed inspections that were previously unattainable. Operators will have access to detailed visual outputs such as 3D models, sonar clips, and annotated high-resolution images, all of which can be processed and analyzed immediately.” 


Advanced Sensor Integration

Key to the system’s performance is its integration of advanced positioning sensors, which enable precision navigation even in areas with poor visibility or difficult underwater conditions. This positioning capability is essential for ensuring the ROV maintains a stable course along the hull, minimizing drift and improving data accuracy. The integration of ROV GPS, USBL, and dead reckoning technology allows for continued tracking when external GPS signals are lost, ensuring consistent operation in confined or murky waters.

With a project value of $8,108,000, and a $3,405,306 contribution from Canada’s Ocean Supercluster, the AI ROV Ship Modeling and Detection Project stands to revolutionize the maritime industry’s approach to hull inspections. It not only enhances the safety and operational reliability of ships but also supports environmental stewardship by identifying issues before they escalate.

Beyond technological advancements, the project is expected to improve safety standards, support and promote environmental responsibility, and enhance economic outcomes in Canada's maritime industry by driving job creation and reinforcing Canada’s status as a leader in AI-driven ocean technologies. 

Related News

(Credit: SMD)

SMD Sells Its First Electric Atom ROV

Subsea technology company Soil Machine Dynamics (SMD) has closed the first sale of its compact workclass electric ROV, the Atom EV…

(Credit: Aker Solutions)

Aker Solutions to Design Substations for Mediterranean Floating Wind Project

Renexia, through its subsidiary Renext Solutions, has signed a front-end engineering and design contract (FEED) with Aker…

© Olga Zarytska / Adobe Stock

Oceans Have Seasons Too – And Climate Change Could be Messing with Them

Britain’s seas are rich in wildlife, but many of its species can only be seen with a microscope. These are the plankton…

(Credit: ASL Environmental Sciences)

ASL Concludes Metocean Survey for Canada’s Gas Transmission System

ASL Environmental Sciences has completed a six-month metocean survey for FortisBC Energy as part of its ongoing operations…

(Photo: HII)

HII Delivers REMUS 620 UUVs to NOAA

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) announced that its Mission Technologies division has built and delivered two REMUS 620…

Exail Wins €60 Million NATO Contract for Underwater Mine Disposal Vehicles

Exail Robotics Belgium announced it has secured an order worth of nearly €60 million ($67 million) for K-Ster C underwater mine disposal vehicles…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
Newfoundland and Labrador
eMagazine Supplement
Newfoundland and Labrador
Sponsored by:
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer /Chief Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Marine Coating and Shipyard Support Specialist

● Houston, TX, United States

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news