 
New Wave Media

April 3, 2025

Trump Moves to More Easily Fire NOAA, DOE Employees

© Joseph Creamer / Adobe Stock

© Joseph Creamer / Adobe Stock

The Trump administration has begun the process of reclassifying workers at some agencies to a new job category with fewer protections, according to two sources familiar with the situation and an email seen by Reuters.

The moves, which the sources said are taking place at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Department of Energy, are the first evidence the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is following through on a plan announced in his first day in office to recategorize tens of thousands of government workers to facilitate layoffs and remove career civil servants that may oppose its policies.

It was not immediately clear if reclassifications were under way at other agencies or how many employees at NOAA and DOE would be reclassified.

Employees at NOAA's fisheries branch were told on Tuesday afternoon that the agency would soon alert those on a preliminary list for reclassification submitted to the Department of Commerce, which oversees NOAA, according to a copy of the email sent to staff and seen by Reuters.

The email from acting assistant administrator Emily Menashes said that the list was subject to change and others could be added, and added there was no further information on the timeline for reclassifying the workers.

"I understand that there is a lot of concern and uncertainty about Schedule Policy/Career and want to provide the best information currently available," she wrote in the email, referring to the job reclassifications.

Some staff at the DOE have also been notified that they will be reclassified, according to another source familiar with the situation.

A NOAA spokesperson said the agency does not discuss personnel matters, while the DOE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Most of the 2.2 million employees of the federal government are hired to career positions that are not tied to specific administrations, and can only be fired for cause.

Trump on January 20 signed an executive order creating the new "schedule policy/career" category of federal employees, who could be fired at will. The executive order pointed out that career federal employees had resisted and undermined the policies of the White House in the past.

Two unions representing federal workers sued the administration in January hoping to slow down the effort to reclassify as many as 50,000 employees, arguing it was an attempt to politicize the federal workforce.

In their new category, NOAA employees would remain career staff, not political appointees, but would be expected to support the administration's agenda, the email to fisheries staff said.

The NOAA staff who received notification that they are on the preliminary list are supervisory researchers at offices including the National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service; Oceanic and Atmospheric Research; National Ocean Service; and Office of Marine and Aviation Operations, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Trump attempted to reclassify thousands of federal workers at the end of his first term, an effort supported by Russell Vought, his then and current director of the Office of Management and Budget.


(Reuters - Reporting by Leah Douglas; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Chizu Nomiyama)

Related News

(Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Kraken Robotics Brings 3D at Depth Into Its Fold

Canadian marine technology company Kraken Robotics has completed the acquisition of 3D at Depth, a subsea services company…

Credit: Clive McMahon, IMOS and SIMS

Grander Canyons

There are subsea canyons far bigger than the Grand Canyon.The Grand Canyon is 6,093 feet (1,857 meters) deep, but the Zhemchug Canyon…

Annual global ocean heat content down to 2000 m depth for the period 1960–2024, in zettajoules (1021 J). The shaded area indicates the 2-sigma uncertainty range on each estimate.

WMO Documents Spiraling Climate Impacts

The signs of human-induced climate change reached new heights in 2024, with some of the consequences being irreversible over…

Stephen O’Grady was recently selected as the deputy technical director for technical excellence at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport. Formerly the director of technology and strategy for the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department, O’Grady has 35 years of experience in the undersea warfare domain. Credit: U.S. Navy/Nick Froment

O'Grady Tapped for Leadership at NUWC Newport

Stephen O’Grady, of East Providence, Rhode Island, has been selected as the next deputy technical director for technical…

© aquapix / Adobe Stock

The Future of Coral Reef Protection

The future of coral reef protection lies at the intersection of technology and collaboration, say Australian researchers…

Hydromea announced the launch of its newest product, the D-FIN™ Electronic Speed Controller (ESC) Motor Controller. Credit: Hydromea

Tech Note: Hydromea D-FIN Electronic Speed Controller

Hydromea launched the D-FIN Electronic Speed Controller (ESC) Motor Controller, engineered to deliver efficiency, compactness…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Build a Weather Station Tailored to Your Application
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news