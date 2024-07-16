 
New Wave Media

July 16, 2024

TGS Gets Ultra High-Res 3D Survey Job

(Credit: TGS)

(Credit: TGS)

TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, has secured an Ultra High Resolution 3D (UHR3D) acquisition contract in Europe.

This 45-day contract reinforces and strengthens TGS' position in the offshore wind, data and characterization market, and underscores its commitment to delivering high-quality data solutions.

According to the company, the survey is also offering substantially more detailed subsurface data for shallower targets compared to traditional seismic acquisition methods.

The Ramform Vanguard will mobilize for the survey in the third quarter of 2024. TGS will also handle the imaging and interpretation of the collected data including UHR3D and Auxiliary measurements.

“Our geophysical approach to map and understand the shallow subsurface layers with a UHR3D system is significantly more efficient than conventional site survey solutions, and energy companies value the shorter lead time for accessing high-quality data.

“The offshore wind site characterization market is growing, and this project demonstrates the vital role that data and subsurface characterization play in our clients’ decision-making process for offshore wind projects. We remain excited about the growth opportunities for New Energy in the new TGS,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

To remind, Norway-based seismic firms TGS and PGS have officially completed their merger earlier in July, creating a ‘premier’ energy data company.

The integration will enable companies to leverage a wider pool of technological resources and expertise, significantly boosting the operational efficiency, innovation and customer engagement strategies.

Related News

(Credit: Ramco)

Ramco Hooks Long-Term Pipe Servicing Contract with Equinor

Ramco Norway, specialists in the preparation, inspection, surface treatment, and preservation of OCTG (oil country tubular goods)…

(Credit: Sulmara)

Sulmara Wraps Up Site Characterization Survey at Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan

Scottish subsea specialist Sulmara has completed a site characterization survey for the Formosa 4 offshore wind farm in Taiwan…

(Credit: SLB OneSubsea)

SLB OneSubsea Gets TotalEnergies’ Kaminho Deepwater Job Off Angola

SLB, through its OneSubsea joint venture, has secured a contract from TotalEnergies to provide subsea production system,…

(Credit: SLB)

SLB OneSubsea to Design All-Electric Subsea System for Equinor’s Fram Sør Field

Oilfield services company SLB has, through its joint venture OneSubsea, secured a contract from Equinor for the front-end…

PXGEO’s MantaRay is a hovering autonomous underwater vehicle engineered to deploy and recover ocean bottom nodes with minimal impact to the ocean floor. Source: PXGEO

Autonomous Survey Technology: Cutting the Umbilical

There is a flurry of development underway to cut seafloor seismic and geotechnical survey technologies free from on-site control.The deeper you go…

(Credit: Boskalis)

Installation of Hollandse Kust (west Beta) Export Cables in Full Swing

Boskalis’ cable-laying barge Giant 7 has started the installation of the second and final nearshore export cable for the…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Drawing the Line: The Farthest, Deepest Limits
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Oiler

● NOAA

Hydrographic Assistant Survey Technician

● NOAA

Second Cook

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news