 
New Wave Media

August 18, 2020

Sea-Kit's Uncrewed Surface Vessel Ends 22-Day Offshore Mission

Maxlimer, a 12-meter uncrewed surface vessel (USV) owned by SEA-KIT returned to Plymouth, England on Friday after 22 days of remote survey operations on Europe’s continental margin.

The project has been dubbed a major achievement for the British company for successfully operating an uncrewed vessel over the horizon on a three-week, round-the-clock, remotely-controlled survey in the Atlantic.

The vessel has since late July the USV has mapped over 1000sq km of ocean floor, controlled around-the-clock by SEA-KIT via satellite communications from its Remote Operation Centre in Essex. Notably, SEA-KIT said that the Maxlimer returned to Plymouth with its fuel tank still around a third full. 

SEA-KIT, winner of the Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE, earlier this year teamed up with the Dutch offshore survey company Fugro, to develop a new range of agile and compact uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) for offshore energy operations. 

Earlier this month, Fugro ordered two Sea-Kit USVs, one bound for their Asia-Pacific region and the other for North Sea operations.

Commenting on the successful completion of the USV's remote survey operations campaign, Ivar de Josselin de Jong, Director Remote Inspection at Fugro said: "This proof of concept is exciting and confirms Fugro made the right choice to partner with SEA-KIT to develop a range of USVs that will transform the marine industry.”  

Peter Walker, Director of Technology at SEA-KIT, said:"We are on track with our strategy of leading the development of remote and autonomous solutions. It has been a tense but exciting few weeks. The project’s overall aim was to demonstrate the capabilities of current technologies to survey unexplored or inadequately surveyed ocean frontiers and we have absolutely done that."

"It is a ground-breaking achievement to prove true over-the-horizon capability and the team are elated to have successfully pushed the boundaries of our USV design once again.” 

Named UTAS (Uncrewed Trans-Atlantic Survey) and co-funded by the UK Space Agency through the European Space Agency’s Business Application program, the project was originally planned to be trans-ocean.

However, due to travel restrictions and other planning complications resulting from COVID-19, this was ultimately not possible, SEA-KIT said.

SEA-KIT worked collaboratively with a number of industry partners on the UTAS project including Fugro, Global Marine Group, Map the Gaps, Teledyne CARIS, Woods Hole Group, and The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030.

Mapping the whole ocean floor

"The data gathered on this Atlantic voyage will be a valuable addition to the global seabed,” said Jamie McMichael-Phillips, Director of Seabed 2030. 

“More importantly, this is another milestone on the journey towards the development of the kind of scalable, environmentally-friendly technology that we are going to need in order to reach our goal of mapping the whole of the world's ocean floors by the end of the decade.” 

McMichael-Phillips continued: "What began as a scientific challenge taken on by the talented members of the GEBCO-Nippon Foundation Alumni team became an award-winning technology that has now matured into a viable commercial company. This is exactly the kind of innovative ecosystem that GEBCO and The Nippon Foundation were trying to create when they launched Seabed 2030.” 

he Nippon Foundation/GEBCO Alumni through Map the Gaps, with their global distribution, allowed for 24 hour bathymetric surveying as they remotely operated the multibeam and ensured optimized data acquisition. 

USVs to redefine offshore operations

Travis Hamilton, Product Manager at Teledyne CARIS said: “At Teledyne CARIS, we are inspired by projects that align with our passion for innovation in hydrographic survey. We were pleased to support this project with our automated hydrographic processing solutions CARIS Onboard and CARIS Mira AI that apply workflows designed to remotely support the unique challenges of uncrewed surveys from shore-based stations.” 

The proven ability to conduct remote survey operations with USVs has many beneficial applications across the offshore sector. For example, critical tasks such as trans-ocean cable route surveys, needed to meet the increase in demand for data communications, can be completed without risk to personnel and with significant savings on mobilization and operational costs when compared to executing the same task with crewed vessels. 

UK Space Agency Chief Executive, Graham Turnock, summed up how USVs are set to redefine offshore operations: “On its 22-day mission the Maxlimer vessel used satellites in the sky to show us what we can do under the sea. Robot boats could radically change the way we work at sea and this project, backed by the UK Space Agency, has given us a unique window into the future potential of satellite-enabled maritime operations.”

Email

Related News

(Image: L3 Harris)

US Navy Awards Unmanned Vessel Contract to L3 Harris

L3Harris Technologies said it has received a contract from the U.S. Navy for the Medium Unmanned Surface Vehicle (MUSV) program.

Image by DJ - AdobeStock

Offshore Wind Could Bring In $1.7B to U.S. Treasury by 2022

The United States has an opportunity to accelerate offshore wind energy growth, and benefit from 28 new gigawatts of wind…

Image Credit: Fugro

Fugro Conducts 'First Fully Remote Inspection' of Offshore Platform in UK

Dutch offshore services provider Fugro said Tuesday it had delivered "the first fully remote inspection of an oil and gas…

© Danial / Adobe Stock

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

A free webinar will deliver latest forecasts and market intelligence for the global floating production industry, offering…

© sedsembak / Adobe Stock

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

A free webinar will deliver latest forecasts and market intelligence for the global floating production industry, offering…

Image Courtesy VLIZ

Quiet Seas Open Subsea Soundscape Exploration

The Flanders Marine Institute (VLIZ) has seized on the quiet brought about by the COVID-19 lockdown to map the underwater…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Think Sensor Research Inc

Think Sensor Research Inc was founded to provide class leading solutions for customers in the marine and offshore energy markets. With our diverse expertise in the areas of navigation, guidance, control, sonar and remote sensing we can supply a range of innovative products that exceed our customer’s requirements.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news