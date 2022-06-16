 
New Wave Media

June 16, 2022

Uncrewed Vessel Tech: Argeo Argus Launched for Offshore Energy Sector

Argeo launched its first uncrewed, remotely supervised survey and inspection vehicle dubbed Argeo Argus. The Argus USV (Uncrewed Surface Vehicle) will conduct mapping and inspection services using robotics and autonomous ocean space technology for offshore and energy projects in water depths from 2 to 200 meters.

  • Did you know: The name "Argus" comes from Greek mythology, "a giant with a hundred eyes."

"Investments in the offshore energy sector are growing at a massive rate. The Argeo Argus is a major breakthrough in commercial uncrewed solutions for the offshore energy sector," said Trond Crantz, CEO, Argeo. "We believe Argeo Argus is the perfect match for developers in this market segment. The demand for mapping & inspection services is increasing and we expect that offshore wind will be an important business segment for years to come."

Argeo, and many others across the offshore energy sector, are banking on continued vibrant activity and outlook for the offshore wind market. "Yearly global spending on offshore wind will double to more than $100 billion in 2030. The demand for accurate mapping the oceans, will increase rapidly. Argeo Argus uses state-of-the-art sensors and robotics which gives the best possible data resolution in the market today," said Crantz.


Meet Argeo Argus

Argeo Argus is a multi-purpose uncrewed vehicle for offshore and coastal applications, designed to offer a stable, low emission hybrid platform equipped with advanced navigation, supervision, and hydrographic and geophysical technology.

According to the company, Argeo Argus includes:

  • Full position control enabling worldwide safe and remote supervised operations 24/7
  • High-resolution data quality for detailed seabed mapping and shallow water geology from integrated geophysical & hydrographical sensors
  • Fast and effective with up to 30 operating days and hybrid propulsion system, enabling cost effective shore-to-shore operations
  • Tailor made to comply with governmental rules and regulations
  • Operational and sensor configuration flexibility with configurable back-deck with two moonpools.
  • Can potentially be tooled with Argeo’s novel Electromagnetic technology for UXO investigations and a new Ultra High Resolution (UHR) seismic system
  • Data acquired by Argus will be integrated into Argeo’s Digital Ocean Space platform

While suited for offshore wind, Crantz is quick to note that the USV will have vast opportunities in traditional offshore markets, too. "The market for Argeo Argus is not only within offshore wind. We also see material demand within Oil & Gas and mineral extraction and for environmental monitoring and inspections of infrastructure and installations," says Crantz.

The vessel was built at Maritime Robotics in Trondheim, Norway, in close collaboration with Argeo, and a main focus was to reduce the carbon footprint of the vessel. "We managed a 95% reduction in the emission compared to a traditional manned vessel. Our goal is 100%, which we hope to reach soon," said Crantz.

Argeo currently owns and operates four AUV’s, two Hugin AUV’s (Autonomous Underwater Vehicle) and two Sea Raptor AUV’s.

Related News

UTC Award jury chair Bjørn Søgård presents this year’s award to Ronan Michel, DC/FO product line manager, and Karl Atle Stenevik – Equinor Specialist, Subsea Umbilicals and Cables. Image courtesy UTC

Alcatel Submarine Network’s DC/FO Tech together with Equinor ASA wins the 2022 UTC Award

An innovative new subsea controls architecture designed to simplify how new fields and carbon capture and storage (CCS) sites…

Mads Hjelmeland – Managing Director, OneSubsea Processing. Image courtesy OneSubsea

Subsea Compression: A Step Change at Ormen Lange

Shell and OneSubsea are on track to realizing a vision for subsea compression that will set new standards for delivering gas.

(Photo: Solstad Offshore)

Solstad, DeepOcean and Østensjø Launch Remote Ops Venture

A group of companies working in the offshore energy industry are teaming up in an effort to fast-track the journey toward remotely managed services…

Copyright gudkovandrey/AdobeStock

Reseach Finds Fin Whale Songs Shed Light on Migration Patterns

A Curtin University-led research team has uncovered valuable information on the migration patterns of the fin whale, as well…

Photo courtesy NIWA/The Nippon Foundation

Subsea Science: Tonga Eruption Discoveries Defy Expectations

New findings from the record-breaking Tongan volcanic eruption are “surprising and unexpected”, say scientists from New Zealand’s…

Crew members aboard a NOAA ship in 2016 use a crane to hoist a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) from the water at night. NOAA is seeking proposals for new ocean survey ships that can deploy a variety of equipment, including ROVs like the one pictured here. Credit: NOAA

NOAA Issues RFP for Design and Construction of Ocean Survey Ships

NOAA is seeking proposals from U.S. shipbuilders for the design and construction of new ships for the agency. The new vessels…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Cesigma - Signals & Systems

CeSigma develops products in signal acquisition and processing technologies. Applications are physics, acoustics, optronics, radar technologies. BlueScan® multipurpose underwater systems (ranging and recording marine mammals up to torpedo tracking and crew training). Optronic Maritime and Aerial survey.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Pushing what’s possible: High resolution estuarine sampling using rapid vertical profiling

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news