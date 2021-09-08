Unique Group Partners Up with GoSubsea in Norway

UAE-based subsea equipment maker Unique Group has appointed GoSubsea, a recently formed subsea equipment and service firm based in Norway, as its survey equipment agent for the Scandinavian region.

The agreement will see GoSubsea offer a full range of autonomous solutions as well as survey and inspection equipment from Unique Group’s extensive portfolio.

"Experienced in rental and sale of survey products, GoSubsea has supported operations and projects in a diverse range of sectors internationally, delivering excellent results across the oil and gas, renewables, aquaculture, and educational research industries. As Unique Group’s Scandinavian agents, GoSubsea will offer the local customer base expert technical support, quicker deployment and extensive equipment options, which cater to a wide range of requirements and specifications," Unique Group said.

Sahil Gandhi, Chief Operating Officer of Unique Group, commented: “This partnership is an excellent fit for both Unique Group and GoSubsea. Aiming to expand Unique Group’s autonomous and survey reach globally, this is a key step forward for us. The Scandinavian region is a bustling hub of activity, and we are looking forward to supporting clients across various industries with our new agent.

"Together with GoSubsea, we can now offer integrated packages to the region, as well as our proprietary autonomous survey vehicles (ASV), the Uni-Pact and Uni-Cat, which have a global track record in completing projects where deployment of conventional platforms is not possible.”