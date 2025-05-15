 
May 15, 2025

Unplugged: Resident AUVs & ROVs Powered by Wireless Inductive Connectors

Unplugged, an engineering company for industrial inductive modules, presented their paper, "Enabling Resident AUV and ROV Subsea Operations: The Role of Wireless Inductive Charging and Docking Stations," at the Offshore Technology Conference 2025. 

The paper explores the potential of wireless inductive charging technology, enabling the deployment of Subsea Docking Stations (SDS) as a cornerstone for the operation of resident autonomous underwater drones. 

A notable milestone was achieved in 2023 at Equinor's Njord Field in the North Sea, where an SDS facilitated a world-record 165-days continuous operation of an underwater drone. The drone successfully docked and undocked 280 times on the SDS inductive chargers to recharge its batteries and transfer mission data, establishing itself as a fully operational resident system. This breakthrough highlights the key role of inductive technology as an enabler of continuous autonomous subsea operations.

The core success of the subsea docking station presented in the paper stems from its foundation in open innovation and collaborative standardization, which are essential for establishing a fully interoperable subsea ecosystem. Drawing inspiration from a land-based gas station—where any vehicle, irrespective of brand, can refuel seamlessly—the SDS achieves interoperability and compatibility across multiple drone types and manufacturers. This is made possible by integrating advanced yet standardized inductive charging technology, enabling wireless transfer of both power and data.

Beyond the offshore energy sector, the paper examines how inductive charging stations, initially designed for oil and gas applications utilizing work-class Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs), are being reimagined and adapted to support charging and docking of microdrones, i.e. Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs), in emerging markets such as aquaculture. 

