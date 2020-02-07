 
New Wave Media

February 7, 2020

POJL Upgrades to SBG Marine Navsight Solution

SBG Marine Navsight Solution (Photo: SBG Systems)

SBG Marine Navsight Solution (Photo: SBG Systems)

Ports of Jersey upgraded its existing SBG Apogee-U to the Apogee Navsight Solution which has been designed specifically for marine applications. 

Swathe Services, who supplied and installed the original system, assisted with the upgrade and servicing by SBG Systems.

The port purchased the Apogee-U high-performance Inertial Navigation System (INS) from Swathe in 2016 along with a high resolution R2SONIC Multi-Beam Echo-Sounder (MBES) to conduct Hydrographic surveys out of St Helier and for additional commercial survey operations.

James Williams, Managing Director of Swathe Services, says: “The performance of the Apogee Navsight offers superior performance compared to competitive products and allows for easier installation and integration into existing hydrographic systems.  This modular solution can be supplied with a small ruggedized topside housing or rack mount depending on the boat setup.  The upgrade was done as part of a warranty extension package for both their SONAR and INS systems.”

SBG’s Navsight Solutions are high-end MEMS-based Inertial Navigation Systems. They are robust, maintenance-free, highly accurate and cost-effective.

Email

Related News

Hydroid’s REMUS autonomous underwater vehicle (Photo: Hydroid)

Huntington Ingalls Industries to Acquire Hydroid

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Hydroid Inc., a provider…

Dr Phil Anderson and his kayak. Photo from SAMS.

@ SAMS, Science + Autonomy = Answers

Few sea and ocean-related research projects today do not involve some form of underwater robotic or marine autonomous system.

Bacalhau is Brazil’s first integrated SPS and SURF project (Image: Equinor)

Subsea Integration Alliance in Bacalhau Field SURF Award

Subsea Integration Alliance, a JV between Subsea 7 and OneSubsea, has been awarded an exclusive contract by Equinor for the…

Photo Credit: Oceanology International

#Oi2020 History

Oceanology International North America debuted in 2017 at the San Diego Convention Center. It’s since been rebranded as Oceanology…

Photo: TerraSond

TerraSond Wins NOAA Contract

TerraSond reports it has been awarded its seveth consecutive NOAA contract.The five-year IDIQ contract was awarded by the…

Ethan Edson of Ocean Diagnostics demonstrates some of his microplastic sensors. Credit: Ocean Diagnostics.

SMTP Helps to Power Future Ocean Tech

On an unseasonably warm October day in San Francisco, hundreds gather in the Dogpatch district to hear about the latest innovations…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Oceanscience

The Oceanscience Group is a world leader in development of oceanographic, hydrographic, and hydrologic deployment equipment designed to save survey time and improve data quality. Our major products are remotely-controlled and tethered instrumentation deployment boats for acoustic Doppler current profilers…

Teledyne Bowtech

Bowtech Products Ltd (Est.

Teledyne Benthos

Teledyne Benthos, an industry leader, designs and manufactures rugged, reliable oceanographic instrumentation and sensor solutions for marine environments.

Marine Technology Reporter

Marine Technology Reporter (MTR) is the recognized authority for business news and information about the international marine technology and ocean science community. MTR provides unbiased opinions, news and updates to more then 25,000 BPA subscribers in print and online.

Teledyne DGO

Teledyne DGO specializes in “harsh environment” electrical interconnect systems, and designs, develops, and manufactures high reliability electrical connection solutions which are used to provide electrical power, controls, and RF and fiber optic communications…

Teledyne Impulse-PDM

Teledyne Impulse-PDM has more than 30 years experience in providing interconnect solutions for the toughest environments. The company is a leading worldwide provider of sophisticated electronic components, instruments and communications products for niche markets where performance…

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Director of Supply Chain Management

● Sydney/Port aux Basques, Nova Scotia/Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Boat Captain 1600+ Tons (Kwajalein- Marshall Islands)

● MS2USA- Maginot Support Services, Inc. ● Flower Mound, TX, USA

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news