POJL Upgrades to SBG Marine Navsight Solution

Ports of Jersey upgraded its existing SBG Apogee-U to the Apogee Navsight Solution which has been designed specifically for marine applications.

Swathe Services, who supplied and installed the original system, assisted with the upgrade and servicing by SBG Systems.

The port purchased the Apogee-U high-performance Inertial Navigation System (INS) from Swathe in 2016 along with a high resolution R2SONIC Multi-Beam Echo-Sounder (MBES) to conduct Hydrographic surveys out of St Helier and for additional commercial survey operations.

James Williams, Managing Director of Swathe Services, says: “The performance of the Apogee Navsight offers superior performance compared to competitive products and allows for easier installation and integration into existing hydrographic systems. This modular solution can be supplied with a small ruggedized topside housing or rack mount depending on the boat setup. The upgrade was done as part of a warranty extension package for both their SONAR and INS systems.”

SBG’s Navsight Solutions are high-end MEMS-based Inertial Navigation Systems. They are robust, maintenance-free, highly accurate and cost-effective.