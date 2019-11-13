 
New Wave Media

November 13, 2019

Vaisala Launches New Smart Probes

Photo: Vaisala

Photo: Vaisala

Vaisala launched six new smart probes for its Indigo product family, optimized for demanding industrial applications. New options for dew point and moisture in oil measurements bring more possibilities for industries to save energy, optimize processes, and improve product quality.

The new probes will improve customers’ process efficiencies by providing accurate and reliable measurement data for their industrial processes. The capabilities of the new probes are based on next-generation sensor technologies.

The new Vaisala DRYCAP Dew Point and Temperature Probes DMP5, DMP6, DMP7, and DMP8 are optimized for low humidity and high temperature or pressurized environments. Dew point measurements are particularly important in various industrial drying applications, for example in ovens and compressed air systems. The dew point probes include Vaisala’s DRYCAP sensor, which is immune to particulate contamination, water condensation, oil vapor, and most chemicals. Its fast reaction time gives it unmatched performance even in dynamic and low dew point applications, and the sensor’s outstanding stability enables a long two-year calibration interval.

The Vaisala HUMICAP Moisture in Oil Probe MMP8 extends the Indigo product offering to include heavy industry applications such as measuring moisture in transformer or lubrication oils to protect engines from wear and shutdown. Also introduced today, Vaisala HUMICAP Humidity and Temperature Probe HMP3 is a general-purpose remote probe suitable for duct mounting in non-pressurized applications with moderate temperatures. The probe structure allows the sensor to be replaced in the field without tools, providing maintenance flexibility in demanding applications that might require periodic sensor replacement, such as paint booths. The HMP3 and MMP8 both include Vaisala HUMICAP thin-film capacitive humidity measurement technology, which has become the industry standard in humidity measurement.

All six new smart probes complement Vaisala’s existing Indigo product family. The digital Modbus RTU connection enables both easy integration into other systems and standalone usage. The probes are also plug-and-play compatible with Indigo 200 transmitters, which offer various additional benefits such as a display for data visualization, easy access to probe configuration, and more options for connectivity, supply voltage, and wiring. For on-site configuration, diagnostics, and self-calibration, the Indigo probes can be connected to the Vaisala Insight PC software.

The shipments of the new smart probes will start during December 2019.

