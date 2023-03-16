Friday, March 17, 2023
 
New Wave Media

March 16, 2023

Valeport's 6000m Rated ‘Deep’ CTD

SWIFT Deep CTD - intended for hydrographic and offshore use to 6000m. Image courtesy Valeport

SWIFT Deep CTD - intended for hydrographic and offshore use to 6000m. Image courtesy Valeport

Valeport’s range of SWiFT profilers has been extended with the launch of a new addition for those requiring CTD measurements to depths of 6000m. The new profiler provides survey-grade sensor technology coupled with the convenience of Bluetooth wireless technology, a rechargeable battery and an integral GNSS module to geo-locate each profile. SWiFT Deep CTD can operate to 6000m, delivering directly measured conductivity, temperature and depth.  The  unit has an operational battery life of up to five days and the convenience of charge via USB.

SWiFT Deep CTD - shown with its deployment cage. Image courtesy Valeport

Related News

File photo: The U.S. Navy's Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) at Naval Station Norfolk, in 2021. (Photo: Alfred A. Coffield / U.S. Navy)

US, Australia to Unveil Submarine Pact to Counter China

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet leaders of Australia and Britain in San Diego on Monday to announce a way forward for…

A harbor in Christiansö (© konradkerker / Adobe Stock)

Denmark Investigates Yacht Linked to Nord Stream Blasts

Danish police have searched for a yacht on a tiny Baltic Sea island near the Nord Stream pipeline blast sites, the local…

©DEME

Belgian Firms Unveil Harsh-environment Offshore Floating Solar Tech

The Belgian companies DEME, Tractebel, and Jan De Nul on Wednesday introduced a new harsh-environment offshore floating solar…

(Photo: Danish Defense)

New Intelligence Points to Pro-Ukraine Group in Nord Stream Attack

New intelligence reviewed by U.S. officials suggests that a pro-Ukraine group - likely comprised of Ukrainians or Russians…

How Will the Fukushima Water Release Impact the Pacific Ocean?

Japanese authorities are preparing to release treated radioactive wastewater into the Pacific Ocean, nearly 12 years after…

Irpa development illustration - Credit: Equinor

TechnipFMC's Subsea Production System for Equinor's Irpa Project

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC said Thursday it had won a "significant" contract from Equinor to deliver subsea production…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

New Products & Technologies

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Steward

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news