Valeport's 6000m Rated ‘Deep’ CTD
Valeport’s range of SWiFT profilers has been extended with the launch of a new addition for those requiring CTD measurements to depths of 6000m. The new profiler provides survey-grade sensor technology coupled with the convenience of Bluetooth wireless technology, a rechargeable battery and an integral GNSS module to geo-locate each profile. SWiFT Deep CTD can operate to 6000m, delivering directly measured conductivity, temperature and depth. The unit has an operational battery life of up to five days and the convenience of charge via USB.