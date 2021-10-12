Valeport Debuts New Marine Sensing and Monitoring Instruments

Ocean Business 21 is the launch venue for Valeport’s new Bathy2, an evolution in the collection of bathymetric data, which will be shown for the first time ahead of its formal release in Q1/Q2 2022. Also making their debut on the manufacturer of environmental sensors stand, are four innovative instruments designed with ease of use at their core, where a much improved user experience is now available alongside the highest quality, precise data.

Bathy2 – on show for the first time ever, this new integrated sensor suite is designed to meet customer bathymetric requirements for a reliable, accurate and robust instrument with more functionality to suit specific operations up to 6000m in depth. An enhancement of the Midas BathyPack, the new Bathy2 uses state-of-the art sensors to generate Sound Velocity and Density profiles for precision depth and height data.

This evolution brings together the benefits of density corrected output directly from one instrument, alongside the flexibility of third party pressure sensor input and Valeport interchangeable pressure modules to allow users enhanced accuracy at different depths.

Valeport said improving the user experience has been a key driver in the development of this superior bathymetric instrument and the addition of a dedicated data output for INS allows bathymetric data to be efficiently communicated directly with users’ own operational software. Other helpful benefits include the flexible pressure options using Valeport’s interchangeable pressure sensors, these field-swappable sensor heads make it easy for users to select the correct pressure for their working depth bringing benefits of exceptional reliability and a higher degree of accuracy.

Designed for surveyors requiring bathymetric data from ROVs, underwater vehicles or drop structures, Bathy2 also has an external pressure sensor input option for Digiquartz referencing. This comprehensive bathymetric package offers other useful parameters such as Altitude and Bathy2 interfaces with the Valeport VA500 altimeter and other popular third party makes.

Data transfer is via Ethernet or RS232/RS485 interfaces and the Bathy2 Interpreter function via the Valeport Configure software allows data out on extra ports in industry standard formats, this facility also allows for an atmospheric pressure data input.

miniIPS2 - The smart miniIPS2 underwater pressure sensor with accuracy to 0.01%, offers a cost-effective solution to vehicle pilots who require highly accurate depth information in real time.

The pressure sensor, with a unique interchangeable pressure module, allows the user to quickly and easily change the pressure transducers whilst in the field, with no tools required, to maximize operational specific depth requirements.

uvSVX - The compact uvSVX is designed for underwater vehicles where space is at a premium and it delivers calculated salinity and density data, along with SVP as standard. Like the miniIPS2 it also features field-swappable sensor heads, has a depth rating of 6000m and delivers 0.01% accuracy. The interchangeable pressure transducer, with integral calibration is easily changed in a couple of minutes without opening the instrument and is available in 10, 20, 30, 50, 100, 200, 300, 400 and 600bar variants.

SWiFT CTD and SWiFT CTDplus – the latest addition to Valeport’s popular SWiFT profiler family, the SWiFT CTD profiler provides enhanced accuracy and versatility for those requiring CTD measurements. The SWiFT CTD profiler delivers survey-grade sensor technology coupled with the convenience of Bluetooth wireless technology, rechargeable battery and an integral GPS module to geo-locate each profile. Using Valeport’s high accuracy sensor technology to combine sensors for multiple profiles in a single drop, the SWiFT CTD features a new fast response temperature probe and operates down to 500m as standard. With an operational battery life of up to five days and the convenience of charge via USB, the SWiFT CTD is intended for offshore, coastal, harbour and inland environmental and hydrographic survey use. A CTDplus version is currently available with Turbidity at present and combines CTD measurements and Turbidity observations, in addition to providing computed Salinity, Density and Sound Velocity.

Guy Frankland, Valeport Head of Marketing, commented, “Ocean Business is a great platform to introduce our newest developments and product upgrades prior to their general release. We’re particularly looking forward to seeking feedback on our Bathy2 instrument and its capacity to offer an increased survey grade performance, as well as getting Valeport’s unique range of interchangeable pressure sensors into the hands of potential users so they can get a real sense of the streamlining benefits they bring.”