November 15, 2022

Valeport Names Slade Innovation and Product Manager

Iain Slade (Photo: Valeport)

Oceanographic and hydrographic instrumentation manufacturer Valeport has appointed Iain Slade as Innovation and Product Manager. In the newly created role at Totnes-based Valeport, Slade will be responsible for formulating ideas for new products and solutions, as well as managing the New Product Introduction (NPI) process from prototype to finished project. This includes reviewing existing products to ensure they remain relevant and meet customers’ current and future needs.

Slade has over 18 years’ experience as an accredited hydrographic professional working within a range of sectors including: civil hydrography, marine renewables, coastal monitoring and offshore oil and gas. He joins Valeport following 12 years across various roles at Fugro and Fugro Academy, where he was involved in operations offshore as a surveyor, and designing and delivering the internationally recognized FIG/IHO/ICA (IBSC) Category B Applied Hydrographic Survey Training Program for Fugro Academy.

As a Director of The Hydrographic Society UK, Slade also helped manage the development, external accreditation and implementation of a Hydrographic Professional Accreditation Scheme (HPAS), and now sits on the International Federation of Hydrographic Societies (IFHS) HPAS steering committee as one of the U.K. representatives. Slade holds an MSc in Hydrography (IBSC Cat ‘A’ recognized Program), and a BSc in Ocean Science from the University of Plymouth.

