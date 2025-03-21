DNV Validates Efficiency of Flocean's Desalination Tech

Leading global certification body DNV has validated that Flocean's desalination approach can achieve 30-50% energy savings compared to conventional systems once site-specific engineering is completed.

Conventional desalination capacity is set to double by 2032, addressing critical water shortages while risking a massive surge in carbon emissions.

Current plants already generate over 400 million tons of CO 2 annually—a figure that could double as tens of billion in new projects come online within the next 10 years.

Energy is the critical cost driver in desalination, accounting for one-third to over half of total operational expenses. In Cyprus, where desalination supplies most freshwater, the process generates 2% of the country's total greenhouse gas emissions and consumes 5% of its power.

To verify these results in real-world conditions, the Flocean Zero project launched in November 2024. Initial data analysis confirmed that the deep ocean environment provides optimal conditions for high-efficiency desalination while dramatically reducing energy requirements.

Efficiency gains are achieved through two advantages, natural pressure utilization and superior water quality.

By placing reverse osmosis systems at 400-600 meters depth, Flocean harnesses natural hydrostatic pressure to drive filtration without energy-intensive pumping systems.

Deep ocean water contains significantly less life than surface water, dramatically reducing pre-treatment requirements and virtually eliminating biofouling—a persistent efficiency drain in conventional plants.

With freshwater demand projected to exceed supply by 40% by 2030, countries worldwide need solutions that address water security without compromising climate commitments.