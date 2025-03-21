DNV Validates Efficiency of Flocean's Desalination Tech
Leading global certification body DNV has validated that Flocean's desalination approach can achieve 30-50% energy savings compared to conventional systems once site-specific engineering is completed.
Conventional desalination capacity is set to double by 2032, addressing critical water shortages while risking a massive surge in carbon emissions.
Current plants already generate over 400 million tons of CO2 annually—a figure that could double as tens of billion in new projects come online within the next 10 years.
Energy is the critical cost driver in desalination, accounting for one-third to over half of total operational expenses. In Cyprus, where desalination supplies most freshwater, the process generates 2% of the country's total greenhouse gas emissions and consumes 5% of its power.
To verify these results in real-world conditions, the Flocean Zero project launched in November 2024. Initial data analysis confirmed that the deep ocean environment provides optimal conditions for high-efficiency desalination while dramatically reducing energy requirements.
Efficiency gains are achieved through two advantages, natural pressure utilization and superior water quality.
By placing reverse osmosis systems at 400-600 meters depth, Flocean harnesses natural hydrostatic pressure to drive filtration without energy-intensive pumping systems.
Deep ocean water contains significantly less life than surface water, dramatically reducing pre-treatment requirements and virtually eliminating biofouling—a persistent efficiency drain in conventional plants.
With freshwater demand projected to exceed supply by 40% by 2030, countries worldwide need solutions that address water security without compromising climate commitments.