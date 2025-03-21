 
New Wave Media

March 21, 2025

DNV Validates Efficiency of Flocean's Desalination Tech

Flocean's desalination approach can achieve 30-50% energy savings compared to conventional systems once site-specific engineering is completed. Credit: Flocean

Flocean's desalination approach can achieve 30-50% energy savings compared to conventional systems once site-specific engineering is completed. Credit: Flocean

Leading global certification body DNV has validated that Flocean's desalination approach can achieve 30-50% energy savings compared to conventional systems once site-specific engineering is completed.

Conventional desalination capacity is set to double by 2032, addressing critical water shortages while risking a massive surge in carbon emissions.

Current plants already generate over 400 million tons of CO2 annually—a figure that could double as tens of billion in new projects come online within the next 10 years.

Energy is the critical cost driver in desalination, accounting for one-third to over half of total operational expenses. In Cyprus, where desalination supplies most freshwater, the process generates 2% of the country's total greenhouse gas emissions and consumes 5% of its power.

To verify these results in real-world conditions, the Flocean Zero project launched in November 2024. Initial data analysis confirmed that the deep ocean environment provides optimal conditions for high-efficiency desalination while dramatically reducing energy requirements. 

Efficiency gains are achieved through two advantages, natural pressure utilization and superior water quality.

By placing reverse osmosis systems at 400-600 meters depth, Flocean harnesses natural hydrostatic pressure to drive filtration without energy-intensive pumping systems.

Deep ocean water contains significantly less life than surface water, dramatically reducing pre-treatment requirements and virtually eliminating biofouling—a persistent efficiency drain in conventional plants.

With freshwater demand projected to exceed supply by 40% by 2030, countries worldwide need solutions that address water security without compromising climate commitments. 

Related News

Source: Rice University / Josh Okun

A Graveyard for Glaciers

Last year, headstones carved from ice by Icelandic sculptor Ottó Magnússon were placed in a windswept field by the sea to create…

Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) SuBastian is deployed for a dive near the Bellingshausen Sea off Antarctica. Credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute

Study of Newly Exposed Sea Floor Reveals Flourishing Ecosystems

An international team on board Schmidt Ocean Institute’s R/V Falkor (too), working in the Bellingshausen Sea, rapidly pivoted…

British sewage contaminates waterways and the oceans. Credit: Adobe Stock/cheekylorns

Sewage Contaminates British Waters

Beneath the gloomy seas off southern England, 400 million mussels encrust ropes hanging from buoys dotted over an area the…

A new study shows cross-country collaboration in tackling marine plastic pollution could yield significant economic and environmental returns. Credit: Plymouth Marine Labs

Plymouth Marine Lab: Study Shows Benefits of Cross-Country Plastic Pollution Management

A new study shows cross-country collaboration in tackling marine plastic pollution yields significant economic and environmental returns…

Norwegian Subsea unveils new MRU designed specifically for sonar applications at Ocean Business 2025. Credit: Norwegian Subsea

Ocean Business '25: Norwegian Subsea's New MRU

Norwegian Subsea, a specialist in high-performance Motion Reference Units (MRUs), will unveil its new MRU designed specifically…

With updates to Golden Software's Surfer technology, users can create any number of contour slices, at any orientation, through their 3D grid. Credit: Golden Software

Golden Software updates Surfer Mapping Tech

Golden Software added the ability to download georeferenced Google aerial and satellite images to map projects in the latest…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Mother of Monster Waves, a Quarter Century Later
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news