 
New Wave Media

June 3, 2021

VIDEO: Floating Solar Plant Starts Operation in Albania

The first of four Ocean Sun floating solar plants started operation Wednesday at the Statkraft Banja reservoir in Albania.

The floater is located on Statkraft’s 72-megawatt hydropower plant and is now generating renewable energy and injecting the power into the Albanian national electricity grid. 

The first unit covers around 4,000 square meters and has an installed capacity of 500 kWp, with almost 1600 solar panels deployed during two effective days of installation. 

Børge Bjørneklett, CEO and founder of Ocean Sun said: “We were able to mount nearly 1600 solar panels at record breaking speed. I wish to thank the proficient teams at Statkraft and the local contractor Doko. The collaboration has been excellent, and their competence and knowledge made the installation a pleasure from start to finish."

"This is a great milestone in an innovative floating solar project, and it is exciting to see the plant come alive and provide additional renewable energy production in Albania. We are looking forward to the concrete results of this demonstration project to assess the potential for further expansion of this exciting technology," said CEO of Statkraft, Christian Rynning-Tønnesen. 

Three more floating units are expected to be installed in the second half of 2021, for a total additional capacity of 1.5 MWp.


Related News

File Photo: SAE

Simec Atlantis Energy's Tidal Turbine Passes Test in Japan

Simec Atlantis Energy (SAE) has informed that its tidal power generation facility in Naru Island, Japan, has passed the Japanese…

The fiber optic fishing reel system with a live-telemetry fiber optic imaging payload prepared for deployment in deep water over Atlantis Canyon in July 2020. Photo courtesy of Brennan Phillips.

Innovation @ URI: The smallest deep-sea system that can provide a livestream video feed

The answers to many of life's mysteries have been discovered far below the surface of the seas. However, getting to those depths has not been easy.

Jon Landes, President, Subsea, TechnipFMC. Photo courtesy TechnipFMC

Tackling the Energy Transition, the TechnipFMC Way

Jon Landes comes with 25 years’ experience in the energy industry. As President, Subsea, Landes has global responsibility…

SPICE, World's First AUV with Robot Arm for Subsea Pipeline Inspections / Credit; Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Modus Orders Unique Subsea Pipeline Inspection AUV from Kawasaki

UK-based subsea services company Modus Subsea Services has ordered two SPICE AUV systems from Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (KHI).

Credit: Saitec

Wind-Powered Offshore Drilling Rigs in Canada: Saitec, WESI Get Gov't Funding

The Government of Canada has approved funding for Waterford Energy Services Inc. (WESI) and Saitec Offshore's project designed…

Credit; Eco Wave Power

Eco Wave Power Set to Install Wave Energy Tech in Port of Jaffa as Sea Wall Works Near Completion

Swedish wave energy development company Eco Wave Power said Wednesday it was nearly done with the wall reinforcement works…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

OneOcean Corporation

OneOcean Corporation is changing the way big spatial data is managed, accessed and exchanged around the world. OneOcean’s ClipCard presents a rich abstract of source data that can be viewed and shared anywhere, giving users an instant understanding of what complex data contain…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Motion Compensation and Position: Role and Important Features to Check when Selecting an Inertial Sensor

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Sandblaster

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States

Chief Engineer or Technical Superintendent for Inspections

● Spain

Ship Construction Engineer

FY21-07 Professional Maritime Engineering Faculty

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzard Bay, MA, USA

Delivery Coordinator

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2021 - Hydrographic Survey Sonar

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news