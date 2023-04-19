VIDEO: EIVA Launches ViperFish Survey ROTV for Hard-to-reach Areas

EIVA has launched a new remotely operated towed vehicle (ROTV) called ViperFish.

The company says that the "all-in-one sensor platform" is tailored for autonomous unmanned surface vehicle (USV) systems.

"With its compact, streamlined design and precise 3D control, ViperFish can safely survey narrow, hard-to-reach areas , with stable sensors close to the seabed for optimal data collection," Eiva says.

"ViperFish uses the same electronics and flight control as the industry-leading UXO survey sensor platform, ScanFish. This means that many of ViperFish’s components are proven with thousands of hours documented in the field.

In addition, the 3D towed platform is integrated with several high-quality sensor options: Wavefront Solstice MAS, EdgeTech 2205 SSS, R2Sonic MBES, OFG Hypermags Sonardyne SPRINT-Nav Mini and more," EIVA says.