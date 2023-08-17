Thursday, August 17, 2023
 
New Wave Media

August 17, 2023

VIDEO: Ocean Power Technologies' WAM Vessel Attaches to Buoy for Remote Charging

Screenshot from OPT's Video

Screenshot from OPT's Video

Ocean Power Technologies said Thursday it had made a pivotal achievement in the autonomous maritime technology field, by demonstrating the Wave Adaptive Modular Vessel (WAM-V) attaching itself remotely to a buoy and establishing a connection that will enable charging.

"The successful connection that will enable charging represents a significant leap forward in the integration of renewable energy sources within the maritime industry," OPT said.

OPT also released a video showing the vessel attaching itself to OPT's power buoy, also showing the charging progress.

"Our successful demonstration of a WAM-V remotely attaching itself to a buoy that will enable establishing a charging connection is a defining moment for OPT and the maritime technology sector as a whole," said Matt Burdyny, OPT's VP of Global Sales and Marketing, Matt Burdyny.

By showcasing the successful docking of the WAM-V on-water, OPT paves the way for a future where autonomous vessels can operate for extended durations, opening doors to various applications within the maritime domain, the company said.

OPT's CEO, Philipp Stratmann, expressed his enthusiasm about the achievement, stating: "This milestone propels us towards realizing a future where sustainable energy and autonomous operations integrate seamlessly."

Related News

Credit: Rotech Subsea

Rotech Subsea Clears Sand Waves and Debris for Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan

Subsea trenching and excavation specialist Rotech Subsea said Wednesday it had completed sand wave clearance and debris removal…

Elkhorn coral fragments rescued from overheating ocean nurseries sit in cooler water at Keys Marine Laboratory. (Photo: NOAA)

The Heroic Effort to Save Florida’s Coral Reef from Devastating Ocean Heat

Armed with scrub brushes, young scuba divers took to the waters of Florida’s Alligator Reef in late July to try to help corals…

Credit: IQIP

HAL to Sell 60% Stake in Offshore Foundation Installation Specialist IQIP

HAL, the Dutch investment subsidiary of HAL Holding, has agreed to sell 60% in IQIP, a supplier of foundation and installation…

(Photo: The Metals Company)

Canada's TMC to Seek Seabed Mining License in 2024

Canada's The Metals Company (TMC) aims to apply next year for a license to start mining in the Pacific Ocean, with production…

Credit; 23 Degrees Renewables

23D Completes Subsea Cable Trenching and Burial Work for European Client

Nearshore and onshore power installation contractor and marine consultancy company 23 Degrees Renewables (23D), part of OEG Group…

Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions Wins "Sizeable" Order from BP-Eni JV for Offshore Angola Project

Norway's Aker Solutions has won a "sizeable" contract from Azule Energy, a BP-Eni JV in Angola, to provide subsea umbilicals…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Engineer

● Ventura, CA, United States

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news