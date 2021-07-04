 
New Wave Media

July 4, 2021

VIDEO: 'Eye of fire' Near Offshore Platform in Mexico Extinguished

Photo / Screenshot from video originally shared by Manuel Lopez San Martin on Twitter

Photo / Screenshot from video originally shared by Manuel Lopez San Martin on Twitter

A fire on the ocean surface west of Mexico's Yucatan peninsula early on Friday has been extinguished, state oil company Pemex said, blaming a gas leak from an underwater pipeline for sparking the blaze captured in videos that went viral.

Bright orange flames jumping out of water resembling molten lava was dubbed an "eye of fire" on social media due to the blaze's circular shape, as it raged a short distance from a Pemex oil platform.

The fire took more than five hours to fully put out, according to Pemex.

The fire began in an underwater pipeline that connects to a platform at Pemex's flagship Ku Maloob Zaap oil development, the company's most important, four sources told Reuters earlier.

Ku Maloob Zaap is located just up from the southern rim of the Gulf of Mexico.

Pemex said no injuries were reported, and production from the project was not affected after the gas leak ignited around 5:15 a.m. local time. It was completely extinguished by 10:30 a.m.

The company added it would investigate the cause of the fire.

Pemex, which has a long record of major industrial accidents at its facilities, added it also shut the valves of the 12-inch-diameter pipeline.

Angel Carrizales, head of Mexico's oil safety regulator ASEA, wrote on Twitter that the incident "did not generate any spill." He did not explain what was burning on the water's surface.

Ku Maloob Zaap is Pemex's biggest crude oil producer, accounting for more than 40% of its nearly 1.7 million barrels of daily output.

"The turbomachinery of Ku Maloob Zaap's active production facilities were affected by an electrical storm and heavy rains," according to a Pemex incident report shared by one of Reuters' sources.

Company workers used nitrogen to control the fire, the report added.

Details from the incident report were not mentioned in Pemex's brief press statement and the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Marianna Parraga; Additional reporting by David Alire Garcia; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon, Philippa Fletcher and David Gregorio)

Related News

Credit: Miko Marine

Miko Marine Delivers Magnetic Blanking Set for Bacalhau FPSO

Norwegian company Miko Marine has shipped out the first magnetic blanking set destined for the Brazilian offshore sector…

Credit: Rovco

Rovco, PanGeo Subsea in 3D O&M and Survey Services Pact

Subsea technology companies Rovco and PanGeo Subsea have teamed up to respond to what they say is the offshore energy market’s…

Credit: Neptune Energy

Neptune Energy: Tech Built for Astronauts to Reduce Need for Offshore Travel

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has completed a virtual reality pilot on its Gjøa platform in the Norwegian North Sea…

Credit: JDR

Parkwind Taps JDR for Arcadis Ost 1 Subsea Cables

Offshore wind developer Parkwind has granted subsea cable manufacturer JDR a contract to provide, test, and terminate 33kV…

A scientist surveys a coral reef on the Khaled bin Sultan Living Ocean Foundation's Global Reef Expedition. Copyright KSLOF/Ken Marks

NASA, KSLOF Partner to Fast-track Coral Reef Mapping

Coral reefs are in crisis. Corals are an ancient life form and, because of the reefs that they build, the survival of countless…

Credit: BV

Bureau Veritas Launches Digital Simulation Tool for Floating Wind

Bureau Veritas (BV) has launched a new digital simulation tool – Opera – saying it will be a key asset for the certification of floating units…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Jospa

Jospa will feature “3Improvements” – novel technologies to increase displacement, bandwidth, controllability of wave energy devices. The report on one: “most wave energy devices capture 10 to 20% of available energy – with ACF the 10 may become 34% and 20 become 44%”. The ACF can also act to stabilise a service boat.
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Working In, Around & Under the Arctic

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Maritime Legal Intern

● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

DOCKMASTER - ALABAMA SHIPYARD

● Alabama Shipyard

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2021 - Hydrographic Survey Sonar

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news