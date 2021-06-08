VIDEO: Blue Robotics Launches WetLink Penetrator

Torrance, California-based Blue Robotics has launched its newest concept and product, the WetLink family of products and the WetLink Penetrator solution for sealing of electrical cables as they pass into enclosures or other devices.

It’s rated to a depth of 950 meters (3,116 feet) and, according to Blue Robotics, compared to subsea connectors or penetrators, the WLP is a fraction of the cost while offering validated reliability.

The first size of the WLP product is available now for $12 each and compatible with 6.0-6.5mm cable diameters.

The patent-pending design of the WLP is based on a compression gland seal design, optimized for sealing rubber jacketed cables at the high pressures seen in the ocean.

Blue Robotics said its development effort was focused on testing and reliability, with a thorough validation through extreme operating conditions.

Blue Robotics CEO, Rustom Jehangir, says, “the WetLink Penetrator represents a huge step forward in Blue Robotics’ history. It’s part of a fundamental shift towards reliability and ruggedness while maintaining the low prices and fast availability that have been a key part of our company mission.”

The WLP now comes standard on the company’s T200 Thruster, in the BlueROV2, and in user-assembled kit form.

The company plans to offer a full product line of WLP sizes for various cable diameters and constructions to serve the needs of the subsea industry, coming later this year.