VideoRay, SES Expand Dealer Agreement

VideoRay and Survey Equipment Services (SES) announced the expansion of their dealer relationship. This enhanced partnership allows SES to sell VideoRay’s cutting-edge Mission Specialist products across an expanded area in the United States. SES is also on track to begin providing local customer service and support upon completion of their training.

VideoRay’s Mission Specialist underwater robots are renowned for their industry-leading power, maneuverability, and modular design, making them ideal for a wide range of demanding underwater missions, including national security, search and recovery, infrastructure, and scientific research.

As part of this expanded relationship, SES has invested in training operators as well as a fully outfitted VideoRay Mission Specialist Defender and basic and premium Mission Specialist Allys. These advanced Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) will be available for demonstrations, customer loans in case of emergency, and short-term lease opportunities to assist customers and expand available services.

Alan Craig, President of SES, commented on the milestone, saying, “Survey Equipment Services is proud to celebrate 25 years of successful operations and continuous growth. As a leader in the industry, our recent addition of the VideoRay product line to our new Vehicle and Autonomy Division’s portfolio showcases our dedication to innovation and excellence in marine survey solutions. VideoRay’s Mission Specialist products align perfectly with our goals for the future. We are thrilled to collaborate with a fantastic team and eager to enhance this partnership by incorporating vehicle sales, training, and local service capabilities. Exciting times lie ahead as we continue to drive progress and deliver top-notch solutions for the industry.”

Margo Newcombe, VP of Marketing and Partner Programs adds, “VideoRay is proud to partner with the SES team to increase our reach and the resources available to support and serve our customers in their territory. SES is a top-notch organization that brings a lot to the table for our customers. Between SES, the VideoRay team, and our other highly qualified dealers, our US commercial and government customers are in good hands.”