VideoRay Hires Holtz as Director of Product and Innovation

Underwater robotic systems company VideoRay announced it has hired U.S. Navy veteran Todd Holtz as its new director of product and innovation.

Holtz will play a key role in developing new underwater robotic systems, expanding payloads, enhancing testing and quality control processes and optimizing new technologies for production, VideoRay said.

Holtz served in the U.S. Navy as a Machinery Repairman Second Class (E-5). During that time, he supervised lathe and computer numerical control departments and repaired mechanical systems to support the Navy’s surface and subsurface fleet.

Since his service with the Navy, Holtz has gone on to hold design engineering, product development, production processing, intervention engineering and managerial positions with a focus on underwater robotic systems, subsea technical solutions and offshore project support.

Chris Gibson, VideoRay’s chief executive officer, said, “Todd will be a great addition to the VideoRay team. The combination of his unique skills and industry experience will help guide our product development efforts as we bring our new Mission Specialist configurations to market. In this role, Todd will ensure that we understand and meet the needs of our defense, renewable and offshore customers, while retaining our stringent commitment to quality and reliability.”