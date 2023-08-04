Friday, August 4, 2023
 
New Wave Media

August 4, 2023

VideoRay Hires Holtz as Director of Product and Innovation

Todd Holtz (Photo: VideoRay)

Todd Holtz (Photo: VideoRay)

Underwater robotic systems company VideoRay announced it has hired U.S. Navy veteran Todd Holtz as its new director of product and innovation.

Holtz will play a key role in developing new underwater robotic systems, expanding payloads, enhancing testing and quality control processes and optimizing new technologies for production, VideoRay said.

Holtz served in the U.S. Navy as a Machinery Repairman Second Class (E-5). During that time, he supervised lathe and computer numerical control departments and repaired mechanical systems to support the Navy’s surface and subsurface fleet.

Since his service with the Navy, Holtz has gone on to hold design engineering, product development, production processing, intervention engineering and managerial positions with a focus on underwater robotic systems, subsea technical solutions and offshore project support.

Chris Gibson, VideoRay’s chief executive officer, said, “Todd will be a great addition to the VideoRay team. The combination of his unique skills and industry experience will help guide our product development efforts as we bring our new Mission Specialist configurations to market. In this role, Todd will ensure that we understand and meet the needs of our defense, renewable and offshore customers, while retaining our stringent commitment to quality and reliability.”

Related News

Credit: DeepOcean

DeepOcean Charters Innovative Unmanned Surface Vessel for Subsea Inspection, Survey Work

Offshore and subsea services provider DeepOcean will charter a newbuild unmanned surface vessel (USV) for subsea inspection…

Image courtesy FET

FET Observation-class ROV for Memorial University

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) secured a contract from the Memorial University of Newfoundland to supply an electric observation…

St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada- OceanGate-June 2023: Polar Prince towing OceanGate Expeditions submersible vessels on a barge as it leaves for the Titanic wreck site to tour below the ocean. Copyright Dolores Harvey/AdobeStock

Op/Ed: We Cannot Let the OceanGate Tragedy Put a Pause on Ocean Exploration

In the wake of the catastrophic implosion of OceanGate’s Titan submersible during a dive on the wreck of RMS Titanic, the…

Credit: USV AS

Astilleros Gondán to Build Low-emission Unmanned Surface Vessel for USV AS

USV AS has contracted Astilleros Gondán shipyard to build an unmanned surface vessel (USV), capable of significantly reducing…

L-R: SMD’s John McCann and Basarnas’ Marsdya TNH Henri Alfiandi. Credit: SMD.

Indonesia's Basarnas Buys SMD Atom ROV

To enable deeper dives on underwater missions, Indonesia’s national search and rescue agency, Basarnas, has recently purchased…

©Sea-KIT

SEA-KIT Set to Deliver X107T Uncrewed Surface Vessel to ThayerMahan

SEA-KIT International, a company specializing in designing and building uncrewed surface vessels, is preparing to deliver…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Teledyne Gavia Osprey Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news