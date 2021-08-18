 
August 18, 2021

VideoRay Scores $7M Navy Mission Specialist Defender Purchase

(Photo: VideoRay)

VideoRay LLC of Pottstown, Pa., announced it has received a major order for additional Mission Specialist Defender systems for the U.S. Navy MESR program. These ROV systems are being built at VideoRay headquarters in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, and will ship through the end of the calendar year. Each system includes software, sensors, and tooling from Greensea, Blueprint Subsea, Nortek and Eddyfi Technologies.

This order is VideoRay's third order for the program since its first award in 2019. In addition to shipments to the US Navy, VideoRay sells and supports systems to several allied navies around the world. Similar system sales to commercial customers with demanding infrastructure inspection challenges are increasing along with defense shipments. Overall, VideoRay projects revenue in 2021 to grow more than 50% compared to 2020.

"Our growth with our Mission Specialist sales, including the Defender is exciting and gratifying," said Scott Bentley, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of VideoRay. "Our technology – with its unique capabilities, reliability, and portability are achieving the goals the Navy has set for us in the EOD world. I'm particularly proud of system modularity which allows us to keep the Navy operational, minimizing their downtime. We are in the process of upgrading and adding modules to systems we delivered in 2019, giving our customers capabilities we did not even consider when they were initially delivered."

