Vietnam, Sembcorp in Subsea Power Cable, Offshore Wind Collab

Vietnam is in talks with Singapore's Sembcorp to build a submarine power transmission line between the two countries, the Vietnamese government said on Friday.

The announcement was made after a meeting between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Semcorp deputy chairman Tow Heng Tan in Singapore earlier in the day.

Sembcorp Utilities and a unit of Vietnam's state oil firm PetroVietnam on Friday also reached an agreement to develop offshore wind projects to export electricity to Singapore, the government said in a statement, without elaborating.

In a separate statement, PetroVietnam said the agreement would pave the way for the companies to develop wind farms with a combined capacity of 2.3 gigawatts by 2030.

(Reuters / Reporting by Khanh Vu/Editing by Ed Davies)