 
New Wave Media

February 7, 2022

Virginia-class Submarine Montana Completes Initial Sea Trials

Virginia-class attack submarine Montana (SSN 794) has successfulkly completed initial sea trials. (Photo: HII)

Virginia-class attack submarine Montana (SSN 794) has successfulkly completed initial sea trials. (Photo: HII)

Fast attack submarine Montana (SSN 794) completed initial sea trials last week, Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) announced. The Virginia-class submarine, built at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division, spent several days at sea last week to test the ship's systems and components.

Testing included submerging the submarine for the first time and high-speed maneuvers while on the surface and submerged. HII teams will continue the testing program and will deliver the boat to the U.S. Navy later this year.

“We are very proud to say the Montana and her crew performed exceptional,” said Jason Ward, Newport News Shipbuilding vice president of Virginia-class submarine construction. “Taking the ship to sea for the first time is a huge milestone for everyone involved. The crew, thousands of suppliers from around the country and shipbuilders from HII and Electric Boat can be proud the ship was successfully brought to life and will soon be part of the world’s greatest Navy.”

Construction of Montana began in 2015. The boat — the 21st Virginia-class submarine built as part of the teaming partnership with General Dynamics Electric Boat — was christened in September 2020.

Related News

AUV Orpheus operating underwater. Image by Marine Imaging Technologies, LLC, copyright Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

Subsea Vehicles: A Journey to the Under – and Outer – Worlds

It’s often remarked upon that we know more about the surface of the moon than we do the depths of our ocean. Scientists are…

Figure 1: Satellite ocean color image of Ring Sylvia and the NBC Retroflection on 18 January 2022. Image courtesy Woods Hole Group

First North Brazil Current Ring of 2022 Forms Offshore Suriname and French Guiana

Woods Hole Group’s (WHG) EddyWatch team monitors and reports on Ring Sylvia*, the first North Brazil Current (NBC) ring to…

Image courtesy EIVA

NEW PRODUCT: EIVA Debuts Entry-level Hydrographic Survey Software

EIVA’s new software variant NaviSuite Kuda Core provides advanced hydrographic survey software capabilities at an entry-level price.

Photo Courtesy NOC

NOC Celebrates Raymond Pollard

The National Oceanography Center (NOC) announced the passing of Raymond Pollard, a major contributor to the subject of oceanography.Pollard…

Research: Study Pinpoints 'Twin Triggers' of Triassic Era Marine Life Extinction Event

Curtin-led research has revealed an increase in levels of both acid and hydrogen sulfide in the ocean was the double whammy…

Copyright Romolo Tavani/AdobeStock

Opinion: Let's Get the Plastic Out of Our Lives (& Waterways)

A confession. I'm part of a very big problem that's easy to ignore. Last year, I contributed the U.S. average-per-person…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

dotOcean

dotOcean offers innovative measurement instruments and rapid development services to the maritime and offshore industry. Today, these instruments are used by major European ports and the dredging industry. Most of their instruments (e.g. the GraviProbe and DensX)…
The December e-magazine edition of Marine Technology Reporter focuses on the ever-evolving role and capabilities of subsea vehicles.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

NOC: Advancing Autonomous Underwater Vehicles

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

ETO

● ASM Maritime

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news