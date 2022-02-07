Virginia-class Submarine Montana Completes Initial Sea Trials

Fast attack submarine Montana (SSN 794) completed initial sea trials last week, Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) announced. The Virginia-class submarine, built at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division, spent several days at sea last week to test the ship's systems and components.

Testing included submerging the submarine for the first time and high-speed maneuvers while on the surface and submerged. HII teams will continue the testing program and will deliver the boat to the U.S. Navy later this year.

“We are very proud to say the Montana and her crew performed exceptional,” said Jason Ward, Newport News Shipbuilding vice president of Virginia-class submarine construction. “Taking the ship to sea for the first time is a huge milestone for everyone involved. The crew, thousands of suppliers from around the country and shipbuilders from HII and Electric Boat can be proud the ship was successfully brought to life and will soon be part of the world’s greatest Navy.”

Construction of Montana began in 2015. The boat — the 21st Virginia-class submarine built as part of the teaming partnership with General Dynamics Electric Boat — was christened in September 2020.