June 13, 2024

Viridien Sells Marlin Vessel Monitoring and Alert System to ExxonMobil Guyana

(Credit: Sercel)

(Credit: Sercel)

Viridien, formerly CGG, has made a sale of its Marlin vessel monitoring and alert system to ExxonMobil Guyana to support its offshore operations in Guyana.

The sale was made through Viridien’s Sensing and Monitoring business line, marketed under the Sercel brand.

As part of the wider Sercel Marlin software suite for optimizing offshore operations, the Marlin  vessel monitoring and alert system represents a significant advance in offshore operational safety.

The system is designed to protect floating production storage and offloading platforms (FPSOs) and other high-value assets against a wide range of marine risks, even in the most challenging marine environments.

The solution’s real-time monitoring and proactive intelligence capabilities deliver insights into vessel movements, operational parameters, and potential risks, enabling operators to make more informed decisions and enhance operational safety.

“Marking the culmination of our client’s multi-year use of our Sercel software and services to optimize its marine operational projects, this Marlin vessel monitoring and alert system award recognizes the value of our technical solutions and our commitment to delivering excellence and innovation in the offshore sector,” said Jerome Denigot, Executive Vice President, Sensing & Monitoring, Viridien.

