Aker BP Taps Vissim to Develop Digital Platform for Offshore Oil Spill Monitoring

Illustration only - Credit: Alexey Achepovsky/AdobeStock

The Norwegian technology firm Vissim has won a contract Vissim to develop a digital platform for future oil spill monitoring and detection system on the Norwegian continental shelf for Aker BP.

Vissim said Tuesday it would develop a software solution that integrates input from a number of different oil spill detection sources, including radars, satellites, sensors, on subsea production equipment, and combine them into one, complete, easy-to-understand visual overview.

Håvard Odden, director of Vissim’s North Sea operations, said: "The system will provide an integrated 24/7 real-time visual overview of all Aker BP’s oil spill monitoring and detection tools and systems. This upgrade gives Aker BP easier access to oil spill detection and awareness concerning different detection technologies, which underlines the company’s dedication to safe and responsible operations on the NCS."Credit: Vissim

The regulatory requirement for oil spill monitoring and detection is that operators shall possess detection technologies which, combined, make them independent of weather conditions and that non-functional systems shall be registered.

According to Vissim, the new software is an easy configurable web-based solution for any oil and gas assets. It will be applied to Aker BP-operated assets on the Norwegian continental shelf, and will be easily accessible for both onshore and offshore personnel.

The software system will also integrate meteorological data to allow Aker BP to plan for so-called compensating measures in connection with the company’s offshore operations.

Vissim’s contract with Aker BP is valid for two years, with options for further extensions. Vissim has not disclosed the value of the contract.


