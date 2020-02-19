 
New Wave Media

February 19, 2020

Oi '20 Voices: Andy Hill, BP

Andy Hill, Marine Geohazards Technical Authority, BP

As the Oceanology International 2020 exhibition gets set to celebrate its Golden Anniversary, Marine Technology Reporter reached out to the industry for insights on the evolution and value of the event. MTR will publish a special "50th" anniversary edition celebrating this milestone, for distribution at the event in London. Andy Hill, Marine Geohazards Technical Authority, BP, shares a quote on the value of the Oceanology International brand.

“When I started in the industry in 1982 Oceanology was already known as the conference to attend to understand what was going on technically and in the market place. The move from Brighton to London strengthened this – particularly shown by the ever growing array of live technology demonstrations to be seen in the dock through the show, the number of stands and the quality of the conference sessions. For myself attending is essential to identify or keep up with the latest technical trends and not something to be missed.”
Year of first Oi:  1986

