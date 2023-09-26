Wednesday, September 27, 2023
 
New Wave Media

September 26, 2023

Voyis Discovery Camera Integrated with Deep Trekker REVOLUTION ROV

(Photo: Voyis)

(Photo: Voyis)

Canadian underwater technology companies Voyis and Deep Trekker have joined forces to achieve an exceptional integration: the fusion of Voyis' cutting-edge Discovery camera with Deep Trekker's REVOLUTION ROV (Remote Operating Vehicle). 

the REVOLUTION ROV features a unique rotating head facilitating optimal positioning of attachments such as imaging sonar and grabbers, and it is capable of descending to depths of up to 305 meters. The ROV employs six powerful thrusters for precise control in both vertical and lateral movements. It is built with a carbon fiber shell, anodized aluminum, stainless steel body, and sapphire lens cover.

Voyis' Discovery Cameras, enhanced by the Nova Mini Lights, capture 4K video with minimal latency while simultaneously generating high-resolution still images and IMU data. The resulting assets can be processed through edge computing to produce intricate 3D models. These capabilities find applications in intelligent ROV piloting and comprehensive inspections. The cameras produce clear stills suitable for advanced machine vision and 3D modeling, complemented by real-time image enhancement, an ultra-wide field of view (130°x130°), and distortion correction for comprehensive situational awareness. Designed with compactness in mind and incorporating integrated lights, along with DDS data architecture and ROS2 support, the cameras streamline vehicle integration, particularly for autonomy-driven applications.

The collaboration between Voyis and Deep Trekker was tested and proven successful during trials in Tobermory, Ontario. Both teams worked together to test the ROV capabilities for piloting and inspection, with the Discovery Camera.

"We are excited to achieve this successful integration with Deep Trekker's REVOLUTION ROV, representing a significant stride in Canadian technology collaboration," said Chris Gilson, CEO at Voyis. "Together, we are pushing the limits of imaging technology and creating solutions that empower professionals to navigate and explore the underwater world with unmatched clarity."

Sam Macdonald, managing director at Deep Trekker, said, "The seamless integration of Voyis' Discovery camera with our REVOLUTION ROV signifies a new chapter in underwater exploration. This harmonious blend of leading-edge technologies will reshape how professionals navigate and inspect underwater environments."

Related News

Illustration only - OceanXplorer vessel - Credit; OceanX - File image

Ancient Amphora Discovered by OceanX Handed Over to Malta's Cultural Heritage Authorities

Global exploration nonprofit OceanX said this week it had delivered an ancient amphora to Maltese heritage authorities that…

Credit:©The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in late September 2022. Photo: Danish Defence

Swedish Prosecutor Hopes to Conclude Nord Stream Enquiry by Year-end

The Swedish investigation into the sabotage last year of the Nord Stream pipelines is at a sensitive stage and the prosecutor…

(Photo: XOCEAN)

NOAA Awards Contracts for Uncrewed Marine Systems Data Services

NOAA will continue to expand its use of uncrewed systems with the recent award of three Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity…

A PGS seismic vessel - Credit: PGS

Norwegian Seismic Specialists TGS and PGS Set to Merge

Seismic group TGS, a supplier of key data to the oil industry, has agreed to buy loss-making rival PGS in an all-share deal…

Images courtesy of Schmidt Ocean Institute

New Hydrothermal Vent Found Near Galápagos

Scientists on a Schmidt Ocean Institute expedition have discovered a new hydrothermal vent field larger than a professional soccer field.

Source: SMP

Indonesian Government Buys UK-Built Submarine Rescue System

UK-based Submarine Manufacturing and Products (SMP) will provide its new submarine rescue system (SRS) to the Indonesian…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news