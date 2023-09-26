Voyis Discovery Camera Integrated with Deep Trekker REVOLUTION ROV

Canadian underwater technology companies Voyis and Deep Trekker have joined forces to achieve an exceptional integration: the fusion of Voyis' cutting-edge Discovery camera with Deep Trekker's REVOLUTION ROV (Remote Operating Vehicle).

the REVOLUTION ROV features a unique rotating head facilitating optimal positioning of attachments such as imaging sonar and grabbers, and it is capable of descending to depths of up to 305 meters. The ROV employs six powerful thrusters for precise control in both vertical and lateral movements. It is built with a carbon fiber shell, anodized aluminum, stainless steel body, and sapphire lens cover.

Voyis' Discovery Cameras, enhanced by the Nova Mini Lights, capture 4K video with minimal latency while simultaneously generating high-resolution still images and IMU data. The resulting assets can be processed through edge computing to produce intricate 3D models. These capabilities find applications in intelligent ROV piloting and comprehensive inspections. The cameras produce clear stills suitable for advanced machine vision and 3D modeling, complemented by real-time image enhancement, an ultra-wide field of view (130°x130°), and distortion correction for comprehensive situational awareness. Designed with compactness in mind and incorporating integrated lights, along with DDS data architecture and ROS2 support, the cameras streamline vehicle integration, particularly for autonomy-driven applications.

The collaboration between Voyis and Deep Trekker was tested and proven successful during trials in Tobermory, Ontario. Both teams worked together to test the ROV capabilities for piloting and inspection, with the Discovery Camera.

"We are excited to achieve this successful integration with Deep Trekker's REVOLUTION ROV, representing a significant stride in Canadian technology collaboration," said Chris Gilson, CEO at Voyis. "Together, we are pushing the limits of imaging technology and creating solutions that empower professionals to navigate and explore the underwater world with unmatched clarity."

Sam Macdonald, managing director at Deep Trekker, said, "The seamless integration of Voyis' Discovery camera with our REVOLUTION ROV signifies a new chapter in underwater exploration. This harmonious blend of leading-edge technologies will reshape how professionals navigate and inspect underwater environments."